Marshall & Stevens announces acquisition of D.R. Payne & Associates

Latest acquisition to further expand Marshall & Stevens' position as a leading independent professional services company for valuation, transactions, and disputes
LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marshall & Stevens, Incorporated ("Marshall & Stevens"), a premier independent valuation advisory, transaction consulting, and litigation support firm, today announced the acquisition of D.R. Payne & Associates ("DRPA"). Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, DRPA is the eighth financial consulting firm acquired by Marshall & Stevens since 2023.
DRPA focuses on restructuring and fiduciary advisory, forensic accounting, economic damages, valuation analyses, and transactional, operational and tax consulting. The leadership team, including David R. Payne, CPA/ABV, CIRA/CDBV, CTP, ASA and Ann M. Payne, CPA, CIRA/CDBV, FABFA, remain with the acquired company and will continue working on engagements.
"Marshall & Stevens provides an excellent platform for our team to collaborate with top analysts across the country," said David Payne. "This combination allows us to offer in-house specialists in Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, real estate valuation, quality of earnings, and transfer pricing to our clients," said Ann Payne.
"DRPA offers a valuable contribution to the depth and breadth of Marshall & Stevens' professional services," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "We are confident that their outstanding client service, sophisticated portfolio of offerings, and outstanding team will help Marshall & Stevens continue to expand its nationwide presence as a leading independent firm for valuation-advisory, transaction-consulting, and litigation-support services."
Marshall & Stevens
Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens works with public and private companies, investors, and trusted advisors to assist with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, financings and restructurings, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, as well as matters of dispute, insurance, and compliance.
Since 2023, Marshall & Stevens has acquired Reliant Business Valuation and Reliant Equipment Appraisal, Rocky Mountain Advisory, Lone Peak Valuation Group, Value Consulting Group, ValueScope, Acuity Advisors, and Equitable Value, in addition to DRPA. For more information about Marshall & Stevens, visit www.marshall-stevens.com.
Media Contact
Ralph Consola, Marshall & Stevens, 1 213.612.8000, [email protected], marshall-stevens.com
Ann M. Payne, D.R. Payne & Associates, 1 405.272.0511, [email protected], drpayne.com
SOURCE Marshall & Stevens
Share this article