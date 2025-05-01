Marshall & Stevens announces acquisition of D.R. Payne & Associates

"DRPA offers a valuable contribution to the depth and breadth of Marshall & Stevens' professional services," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. Post this

"Marshall & Stevens provides an excellent platform for our team to collaborate with top analysts across the country," said David Payne. "This combination allows us to offer in-house specialists in Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, real estate valuation, quality of earnings, and transfer pricing to our clients," said Ann Payne.

"DRPA offers a valuable contribution to the depth and breadth of Marshall & Stevens' professional services," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "We are confident that their outstanding client service, sophisticated portfolio of offerings, and outstanding team will help Marshall & Stevens continue to expand its nationwide presence as a leading independent firm for valuation-advisory, transaction-consulting, and litigation-support services."

Marshall & Stevens

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens works with public and private companies, investors, and trusted advisors to assist with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, financings and restructurings, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, as well as matters of dispute, insurance, and compliance.

Since 2023, Marshall & Stevens has acquired Reliant Business Valuation and Reliant Equipment Appraisal, Rocky Mountain Advisory, Lone Peak Valuation Group, Value Consulting Group, ValueScope, Acuity Advisors, and Equitable Value, in addition to DRPA. For more information about Marshall & Stevens, visit www.marshall-stevens.com.

Media Contact

Ralph Consola, Marshall & Stevens, 1 213.612.8000, [email protected], marshall-stevens.com

Ann M. Payne, D.R. Payne & Associates, 1 405.272.0511, [email protected], drpayne.com

SOURCE Marshall & Stevens