Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience Ring In 2024 at Swinomish Casino & Lodge

Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band, will perform live in the Wa Walton Event Center at Swinomish Casino & Lodge on New Year's Eve beginning at 8pm.

ANACORTES, Wash., Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formed in 2011 by former Prince and The Revolution keyboardist Matt Fink and lead singer Marshall Charloff, the band hails from Prince's birthplace of Minneapolis. The group has toured extensively across the United States and Europe and was officially licensed by The Prince Estate in 2019.

According to the band's website, Charloff "styles the magic of Prince's talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano."

In addition to Charloff, the band features lead guitarist Tracey Blake, bass guitarist Ron Long, drummer Ron Caron, and keyboardist Cory Eischen. These musicians have played with performers like The Backstreet Boys, New Power Generation, The Rembrandts, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase at SwinTickets.com or the Lodge front desk. For more information on the show, visit Swinomish Casino & Lodge's website.

About Swinomish Casino & Lodge

The Swinomish Tribal Community is made up of Coast Salish peoples originating from the Skagit and Samish River valleys. For over 35 years, the tribal community has owned and operated Swinomish Casino & Lodge, along with Swinomish Golf Links, growing from a small bingo operation in 1985 to a modern gaming facility. Today, they are proud to be one of the leading employers in the Anacortes area. For more information, visit SwinomishCasinoandLodge.com.

