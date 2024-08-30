MARSHALLTOWN Selects Kansas City Metro for New $27 Million Distribution Facility

"We're thrilled to support MARSHALLTOWN's continued growth and welcome them to our Top 15 logistics hub," said Elli Bowen, vice president of KC Smartport, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. Post this

The family-owned manufacturing company is locating its new facility at 435 Logistics Center, an industrial park located at the Northeast corner of 99th Street and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest in robotics and automation, setting a new standard for their distribution operations and enabling the efficient handling of products across all their categories of tools and equipment.

MARSHALLTOWN offers more than 9,000 products for a variety of construction and home improvement applications to customers worldwide through a robust distribution network. Products from all categories of tools and equipment will be distributed from this new facility. It is a privately held company with more than 700 full-time employees and currently operates facilities in Marshalltown, Iowa, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Bushnell, Illinois, and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

"When companies like MARSHALLTOWN, with its robust distribution network, are looking to expand – they look to Kansas," Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. "The Kansas Framework for Growth calls for a focus on the distribution, logistics and transportation sector because of our centralized location, well-maintained infrastructure and talent pipeline. MARSHALLTOWN is a perfect fit."

A centrally-located industrial hub, the Kansas City region offers access to 90% of the contiguous U.S. in two days or less by truck, as well as the largest navigable inland waterway in the country. The market boasts four Class 1 rail lines and a state-of-the-art airport terminal, which handles the most air cargo of any air center in a six-state region. Companies locating operations in the region draw from a robust workforce of more than 190,000 manufacturing and logistics employees. In addition to MARSHALLTOWN, companies including ACE Hardware and URBN have also recently located major distribution operations in the region.

"From KC, industrial operations can quickly and efficiently reach their customers across North America and beyond. We're thrilled to support MARSHALLTOWN's continued growth and welcome them to our Top 15 logistics hub," said Elli Bowen, vice president of KC Smartport, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council.

About MARSHALLTOWN

Since 1890, MARSHALLTOWN has been the manufacturer of choice for quality, industry-leading construction tools and equipment, catering to a wide range of applications such as asphalt, brick, stone, concrete, paint, drywall, plaster, stucco, tiling/flooring, carpet, roofing, snow removal, and landscaping. With humble beginnings as a machine shop and automobile/bicycle repair business, MARSHALLTOWN has transformed into a family of Iconic American-Made Tool Brands, including Avalanche! winter tools, BARWALT tiling tools, BULLET flooring cutters, DASCO PRO chisels and punches, VAUGHAN hammers and striking tools, and WAL-BOARD drywall tools. The MARSHALLTOWN brands are some of the most trusted in their industry, united by a commitment to innovation, quality, and American manufacturing. With five facilities across the Midwest and a catalog of more than 9,000 products, MARSHALLTOWN aims to constantly innovate the construction tool and equipment space, looking for improved ways to solve problems and finish jobs faster, better, and with more ease. | marshalltown.com

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Global Design and KC Heartland. | thinkKC.com

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the "KC Heartland." In addition to a renowned arts community, the KC region is a center for leading industries including logistics, technology, digital health, architecture and engineering, animal health and entrepreneurship. | http://www.KC.org

