Mart Frozen Foods Opens $65M, 100K SF High-Tech Food Manufacturing Facility in Southern Idaho

"Through innovated technology, OH!Tatoes has perfected the art of freezing fresh Idaho potatoes so consumers can enjoy fluffy, flavorful baked potatoes in minutes," said Julian Critchfield, president and CEO of The Mart Group. "This expansion allows us to vertically integrate to provide the unmatched quality of baked Idaho potatoes in an easier format, with a longer shelf life, than ever before."

Home to food giants Chobani, Clif Bar, McCain Foods and others, Southern Idaho's eight-county "Magic Valley" region leads the state's agribusiness industry – contributing nearly half of Idaho's nearly $11.3 billion in annual agricultural receipts.

"The Mart Group's investment in this new frozen potato technology and production facility is a reflection of the immense promise this region holds for incubating and launching the world's most innovative agricultural products," said Idaho State Senator Kelly Anthon. "Idaho has a rich history of growing some of the top agricultural products in the world – including most famously, our potatoes."

Branded "All Things Food," the Southern Idaho region boasts a strong agricultural base of potatoes, row crops, sugar beets, barley, wheat, oats, seed production, pork processing, dairy production, aquaculture, food science, and lamb, mink and honey production.

In addition to superior natural resources, the region offers food companies the infrastructure to process, package and transport agriculture products. In 2015, Southern Idaho became the nation's fourth and smallest region to earn the prestigious Federal Manufacturing Community Designation in the Food category.

OH!Tatoes will be the first-of-its-kind whole baked frozen potato available to consumers in North America at stores including Publix, Harris Teeter and Associated Foods. More information about OH!Tatoes can be found at http://www.ohtatoes.com.

About The Mart Group

The Mart Group is a family of grower-owned operations delivering sustainably farmed potato products to grocers, distributors, and wholesalers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The organization was founded in 1980 and has its roots in several successful farming families and their traditions dating back to the 1950s, all with experience in feeding families around North America. Learn more at http://www.martgroup.com/.

About Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization (SIEDO)

The Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization (SIEDO) is a joint venture of public and private sectors formed to help diversify and strengthen the regional economy by retaining and attracting business in the communities of Twin Falls, Jerome, Kimberly, Filer, Gooding, Glenns Ferry, Burley, Heyburn, Paul, and Rupert. Known for All Things Food, the six-county Magic Valley is fueled by thriving agribusiness, food science, transportation, logistics, and green energy sectors.

Located along the Snake River, Southern Idaho's communities are located 120 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho's state capital, and 220 miles northwest of Salt Lake City. Learn more at http://www.southernidaho.org.

