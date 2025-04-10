Martha Payne Honored with 2025 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Martha Payne, transportation attorney at Benesch, has been named the winner of the annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Martha Payne, transportation attorney at Benesch, has been named the winner of the annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

Payne's career spans over four decades. As one of the few women in the transportation and logistics field early in her career, she broke barriers and overcame significant challenges, exemplifying perseverance and determination.

"Martha's career is a shining example of leadership, dedication, and a commitment to making the logistics industry a better place for everyone, especially women," said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT. "We are proud to honor her with this prestigious award."

Payne is recognized not only for her legal acumen but also for her mentorship and advocacy for diversity. A long-time member of both WIT and TIA, she has served on various committees in both organizations, leaving a lasting impact on the industry through the professionals she has mentored and inspired.

"TIA is proud to sponsor the Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions of women who shape the transportation and logistics industry. This year, we celebrate Martha Payne, whose dedication, expertise, and leadership have left a lasting mark—not only at Benesch but across the entire industry. As a longtime TIA member and active advocate for legal and compliance standards in transportation, Martha has played a pivotal role in advancing the field. We are thrilled to congratulate her as the 2025 award winner and honor her exceptional achievements," said Chris Burroughs, president and CEO of TIA.

With extensive experience in cargo liability, risk management, and supply chain management, Payne has worked with U.S. carriers, third-party logistics companies, and shippers and served on the National Law Center for Inter-American Free Trade's Sub-Committee on Uniform Liability Regime. She has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Transportation Lawyers Association and continues to serve on the board of Fields of Peace, a nonprofit promoting a global peace movement, inspired and led by children. She also serves on the advisory board for Siletz Bay Music Festival, which brings musicians from throughout the world to the Oregon Coast each year for a two week festival.

"Martha knows our industry and is sought after for her balanced, thoughtful, and succinct counsel. She has made an extraordinary impact on the transportation and logistics industry by combining her legal expertise, business acumen and practical solutions. Beyond her professional accomplishments, her commitment to mentorship and effective advocacy has helped cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. We are honored to recognize her with this prestigious award," said Ambyr O'Donnell, chief legal officer for Truckstop.

The other finalists for the award include Peggy Mecca, president and CEO of Mecca and Son Trucking, and Sharon Johnson, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary at MODE Global. Both women have made substantial contributions to the logistics industry and were recognized for their leadership and commitment to the field during the TIA Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

About Transportation Intermediaries Association

Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $343 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines, doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of the 3PL industry to shippers, carriers, government officials and international organizations. TIA is the United States member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarder Associations (FIATA). To learn more, visit tianet.org.

Media Contact

Courtney Bloom, Women In Trucking Association, 952-442-8850 x212, [email protected], www.womenintrucking.org

