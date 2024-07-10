Martin & Company and Coherent Partner to Bring Tech Solutions to Insurance Product Development

Martin & Company, a leading provider in insurance technology solutions and consulting services, and Coherent, a global software-as-a-service company redefining how business and IT teams build software, are excited to launch a partnership geared towards increasing speed-to-market in product development for insurers.

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company, a leading provider in insurance technology solutions and consulting services, and Coherent, a global software-as-a-service company redefining how business and IT teams build software, are excited to launch a partnership geared towards increasing speed-to-market in product development for insurers.

By pairing the technology solutions and tech-enabled services, insurance carriers and MGAs can reduce their time to market from nine months to 30 days, save hundreds of thousands on a single product implementation, and reduce quoting time by 60 percent.

Martin & Company has spent more than 30 years helping carriers and MGAs navigate the regulatory environment through speed-to-market initiatives.

"With a program market of over $80 billion, Martin & Company's combined actuarial experience and innovative approach makes them a key partner in delivering speed to market for insurers," John Brisco, Coherent's CEO said. "The rate models they create make it easy for us to develop custom APIs that ultimately save our customers millions of dollars in the course of product management."

Coherent's flagship software product, Spark, puts companies' product models and legacy technology into a centralized calculation and distribution hub. Spark is the only enterprise platform designed to automate, scale, and govern complex spreadsheet estates.

"As our services become increasingly tech-enabled, we're excited to partner with a company like Coherent. They're revolutionizing the product go-to-market for our clients by drastically reducing the time it takes to implement a new program," Paul Martin, Martin & Company's CEO said.

Martin & Company and Coherent's goal is to help carriers and MGAs streamline development, implementation, and management by putting the power with their product teams.

About Martin

Martin & Company is a specialized provider of consulting services, data, and technology to insurance carriers and MGAs. Martin's suite of products and services helps clients ensure compliance and improve performance throughout the insurance product lifecycle. For more information visit martincompanyus.com.

About Coherent

Coherent enables the ability to confidently test, deploy, scale and govern spreadsheets at scale across the enterprise. For more information visit coherent.global.

Media Contact

Hannah Bauer, Martin & Company, 1 4025871945, [email protected], martincompanyus.com

SOURCE Martin & Company