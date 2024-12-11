Martin & Company Announces Strategic Technology, Finance, and Marketing Executive Hires Headed Into 2025

Martin & Company, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions and consulting services for MGAs and carriers, has filled key technology, finance, and marketing roles on its leadership team.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions and consulting services for MGAs and carriers, has filled key technology, finance, and marketing roles on its leadership team.

In Q4 2023, Polaris Growth Fund (PGF) partnered with Martin & Company to accelerate the company's growth and expand into new software and service opportunities. PGF partners with founders building best in class technology and services companies.

"We've built a great management team," Paul P. Martin, CEO and founder of Martin & Company said. "Along with our current executives, Senior Vice President of Compliance Sonja Rodebaugh and Vice President of Business Development Matt Heilmann, the new executives we've added to the team this year are here to help us continue to meet our clients' needs and grow our business in the coming years."

Aaron Hickmann brings prior Insurtech experience as Chief Technology Officer. Hickmann holds an MBA in information technology and has led operational and technical teams in industries including financial services, e-commerce, non-profit, and software development.

Justin DeAngelis joins as Chief Finance Officer. With both CPA and CMA designations, DeAngelis's experience in process improvement, accounting analysis and business planning supports both the employees and clients of Martin & Company.

Hannah Bauer adds expertise in B2B software go-to-market as Director of Marketing. Bauer has previously worked in construction, sports, and non-profit technology.

"We're excited to see how these new hires will help Martin & Company exponentially grow in 2025," Dan Lombard, PGF managing partner said. "The team has a proven track record of delivering value to clients, and we believe these new executives will allow them to continue to do so at scale."

In addition to the new executives joining the leadership team, 10 new hires have been made across Martin & Company's actuarial, filings, compliance, and technology teams throughout the year. The new employees all bring industry experience that allows them to make immediate impact on clients' projects.

"Our priority is always helping our clients find their best approach and strategy. We had record growth in 2024, and we expect that trend to continue in 2025 as we stay focused on our clients' speed to market initiatives. By building our bench and investing in tech-enabled solutions, we're making it easier than ever for insurers to bring products to market," Martin said.

About Martin & Company

Martin & Company is a specialized provider of consulting services, data, and technology to insurance carriers and MGAs. Martin's suite of products and services helps clients ensure compliance and improve performance throughout the insurance product lifecycle. For more information visit martincompanyus.com.

About PGF

PGF is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco and New York. For more information visit polarisgrowthfund.com.

