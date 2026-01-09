Martin & Company Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Lani Cathey

Lani Cathey to join Martin & Company as CEO

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions and consulting services for insurance carriers and MGAs, announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Lani Cathey.

Cathey brings more than 30 years of leadership experience driving growth and operational excellence, with deep expertise in the property and casualty insurance technology sector. Prior to joining Martin & Company, she served as CEO of Dyad, a P&C underwriting and distribution platform, and as Chief Revenue Officer at Insurity, a leading policy administration provider.

"Lani is a valuable addition to the executive leadership team at Martin & Company," says Matt Heilmann, Chief Revenue Officer. "As we accelerate our focus on technology solutions and how they empower our clients, her expertise will help us build innovative, scalable solutions in the evolving landscape of insurance and Insurtech. We remain committed to our customer-first mindset and are excited for her leadership as we enter our next phase of growth."

In addition to her new role at Martin & Company, Cathey currently serves on the board of Columbia Insurance.

"I'm honored to join Martin & Company, an organization with such a strong reputation for expertise, reliability, and service in the insurance industry," Cathey said. "The company's deep commitment to its clients is a core strength, and I'm excited to build on that foundation to expand our suite of innovative technology solutions. With the backing of private equity firm, Polaris Growth Fund, our Martin team is well positioned to expand our offerings to support carriers, MGAs, and partners with the tools and solutions they need to grow in an increasingly complex and dynamic market."

About Martin & Company

Martin & Company is a leading tech‑enabled service partner to the insurance industry, providing expert support across all P&C lines, specialty markets, and programs. They offer strategic consulting services spanning Product Development, State Filings, Actuarial, Licensing, Regulatory Compliance, and Stat Reporting. Martin & Company's proprietary technology solutions help insurers streamline operations, enhance compliance, and accelerate speed to market. In 2024, PGF invested in Martin & Company to help facilitate their continued growth. For more information visit: www.martincompanyus.com

About PGF

PGF is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco and New York. For more information visit: www.polarisgrowthfund.com

Kathryn Browning, Martin & Company, 1 (610) 325-4455

