Martin & Company Hires Eife, Promotes Rodebaugh and Frank

Alan Eife joins Martin & Company as Executive Vice President; Sonja A. Rodebaugh promoted to Chief Product Officer and Juli Frank promoted to Vice President

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions and consulting services for insurance carriers and MGAs, has hired Alan Eife as its Executive Vice President.

Eife has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry and specific expertise in compliance and product development.

"Alan has a unique blend of expertise, strategic acumen, and a proven ability to navigate the complexities of the U.S. property and casualty insurance market," Paul P. Martin, founder and CEO of Martin & Company said. "Alan's career has equipped him with a deep understanding of industry dynamics, regulatory compliance, and the operational nuances critical for successful market expansion."

While at Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Eife spearheaded its expansion from a regional niche insurer to a national powerhouse, managing over 100 product approvals across every state. During his tenure at The Hanover Insurance Group, Eife streamlined the product development lifecycle, slashing time-to-market, and leading initiatives such as the introduction of cyber insurance and reimagining commercial excess and umbrella products. Similarly, at NJM, Eife directed the company's geographic and product expansion into multiple states. Eife's most recent role was Executive Director of School Districts' Insurance Consortium, where he was focused on achieving operational efficiencies and enhancing transparency with data-driven dashboards.

"As the insurance industry contends with challenges such as evolving regulatory frameworks, the rising importance of insurtech solutions, and shifting market demands, I'm excited to bring my expertise and knowledge to an already skilled and talented team at Martin & Company and will be focused on driving sustainable growth in the highly competitive property and casualty insurance sector," Eife said.

In addition to hiring Eife, Martin & Company has promoted Sonja A. Rodebaugh and Juli Frank.

Rodebaugh, who previously oversaw state filings and compliance, is now Martin & Company's Chief Product Officer. Rodebaugh began her career in underwriting for Fidelity before moving into compliance. She joined Martin & Company in 2007 and has been instrumental in developing new and innovative technology for tracking and monitoring rate, rule, and form filings as well as bureau circulars.

"With 40 years of experience, there is no better person to lead our product offering than Sonja," Martin said. "She knows the industry inside and out, and she's been the key figure in shaping our technology solutions."

Juli Frank is now Martin & Company's Vice President, State Filings. Frank has more than twenty years of experience in the insurance space. She began her career in NCMIC Group's compliance department and has since overseen the preparation, submission, and maintenance of form, rate, and rule filings across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

"We are lucky to have someone with Juli's expertise leading our state filings team," Martin said. "With the volume of state filing projects we handle for our clients, it's critical to have someone as knowledgeable as Juli at the helm."

About Martin & Company

Martin & Company is a specialized provider of consulting services, data, and technology to insurance carriers and MGAs. Martin & Company's suite of products and services helps clients ensure compliance and improve performance throughout the insurance product lifecycle. For more information visit martincompanyus.com.

