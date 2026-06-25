Martin & Company Launches Workers Compensation Product Accelerator

All-New Program For WC Providers To Optimize Their Product Lifecycle

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company, a leading provider of insurance product management solutions, announced the launch of an all-new program aimed at helping Workers Compensation providers optimize their insurance product lifecycle.

The Workers Compensation Product Accelerator is the result of 30 years of experience supporting Workers Compensation operations across the different stages of an insurance program's life. As experts in work comp, Martin & Company developed the product accelerator to help support WC providers with the challenges they face. From complex state filings and rating engine updates to complicated reporting and ongoing bureau maintenance—all of these operational needs are combined into a singular program, designed by industry experts.

"We're excited to roll out the Workers Compensation product accelerator as a culmination of all our expertise and understanding of the nuance these programs require," says Matt Heilmann, Chief Revenue Officer. "It's really the only thing available right now that truly serves the entire product lifecycle from initial program development to launch and then continuous maintenance through a callable rating engine, bureau monitoring, statistical reporting and compliance filings. The ability to come to us and have these tedious but incredibly important functions automated is a huge win for Workers Compensation providers. Not to mention avoiding the fines/penalties when something goes wrong or falls through the cracks. Whether you're just starting out, looking to expand into new states or simply want to optimize your program functionality—this is the solution for you."

The Workers Compensation Product Accelerator removes the complexity of writing and maintaining workers compensation insurance products so you can focus on underwriting and growth. To learn more about the program, visit: www.martincompanyus.com/workers-compensation-product-accelerator/

About Martin & Company

Martin & Company is a leading provider of solutions across the insurance product lifecycle. Their proprietary platform helps insurers streamline operations, enhance compliance, and accelerate speed to market for an optimized insurance product management experience. They also offer strategic consulting services for all P&C lines spanning Product Development, State Filings, Actuarial, Licensing, Regulatory Compliance, and Stat Reporting. For more information visit: www.martincompanyus.com

Media Contact

Kathryn Browning, Martin & Company, 1 (610) 325-4455, [email protected], https://www.martincompanyus.com/

SOURCE Martin & Company