Martin & Company Poised to Accelerate Growth with Strategic Investment from Polaris Growth Fund

Martin & Company has received a significant investment from PGF, a collaborative investment firm with more than two decades of technology investing experience.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company, a leading provider of technology & data solutions, actuarial services and countrywide state filings to carriers and Managing General Agents (MGAs), has received a significant investment from Polaris Growth Fund (PGF), a collaborative investment firm with more than two decades of technology investing experience. PGF partners with founders building best in class technology and services companies.

Founded by Paul P. Martin in 1993, Martin & Company offers an industry-leading suite of products and services that help insurance carriers and MGAs with performance throughout the insurance product lifecycle, simultaneously navigating complex compliance and regulatory requirements while maximizing speed to market efficiency. Their talented team of state filing and product specialists, consulting actuaries, and their robust set of technology solutions that includes OneView (state filing management solution), MyCircularActivity.com (workflow solution for monitoring Bureau Circulars) and FilingsDirect.com (a searchable countrywide database of rate, rule, and form filings) makes Martin & Company a vital part of the insurance product and program business cycle.

"From the beginning our goal was to be a customer focused organization and to build a suite of products and services that were unmatched by others. Our state filings, consulting services and technology solutions are all performing extremely well and we want to build capacity for our clients and their continued needs," said Martin. "Our partnership with PGF will unlock new opportunities to scale and optimize our offerings, enabling us to expand our reach and ability to serve our clients, who operate in an extraordinarily complex regulatory environment. This is an exciting announcement for both our employees and clients."

Paul P. Martin will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and lead Martin & Company alongside the existing management team of Sonja Rodebaugh and Matthew Heilmann. Joining the management team will be two longstanding insurance industry executives, Paul Areida (former CEO of MGA Systems) and Dave Acker (former Vice President at Vertafore).

"Under Paul's leadership, Martin & Company has refined and scaled an impressive platform of services and technology solutions that delivers one of the strongest value propositions I have seen in my insurance career. Martin & Company's offerings allow clients to achieve compliance while maximizing efficiency and speed to market, an extremely valuable combination considering the complex regulatory landscape and dynamic competitive nature carriers and MGAs now face within the industry. We are looking forward to supporting Paul and his team as they look to expand their client and platform footprint" said Areida.

About PGF

PGF is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco and New York. For more information visit: www.polarisgrowthfund.com

About Martin

Martin & Company is a specialized provider of consulting services, data, and technology to insurance carriers and MGAs. Martin's suite of products and services helps clients ensure compliance and improve performance throughout the insurance product lifecycle. For more information visit: https://www.martincompanyus.com/

