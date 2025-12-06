Martin Luther King, Sr. Community Resources Collaborative Announces Launch of The Sankofa Chronicles in Jackson Public Schools

District educators begin training December 6 as part of a multi-year Education Innovation and Research-funded initiative designed to deepen student-teacher relationships and support whole-child development.

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Martin Luther King, Sr. Community Resources Collaborative announces the launch of The Sankofa Chronicles in Jackson Public Schools (JPS), marking a significant step toward strengthening student well-being, self-awareness, and academic engagement across the district. The first professional learning session for participating educators will begin on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Program, The Sankofa Chronicles is a multimedia social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum rooted in the African principle of looking back to move forward. The Collaborative leads this multi-year initiative in partnership with Spelman College, Morehouse College, Lance Lucas & Associates, Advisory Trail, Empirical Education, the Enlight App, and CWK Network. Jackson Public Schools is among the first districts in the nation to implement the curriculum and will play a key role in shaping its impact.

"Jackson Public Schools is honored to launch The Sankofa Chronicles with the Martin Luther King, Sr. Collaborative and our higher-education partners," said Laketia Marshall-Thomas, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools. "This work affirms our commitment to culturally grounded, whole-child learning experiences that empower our scholars to see themselves, value their voices, and envision futures filled with promise. It also helps us create learning environments where every child is seen, valued, and equipped to thrive. Our educators are excited to bring this transformative curriculum to life in JPS classrooms."

Beginning December 6, JPS educators will engage in an introductory professional learning session covering the curriculum's five SEL competencies, six micro-lessons within each competency, and its full multimedia resource library. Teachers will also receive training on the secure Learning Management System (LMS) platform used for pre-work, implementation guides, and reflection activities, as well as an overview of the coaching and support available throughout the implementation period. Educators will gain exclusive access to the curriculum library, district-supported coaching, and opportunities to earn professional learning hours and stipends.

Grounded in historical insights of wisdom, contemporary student experiences, and multimedia storytelling, the curriculum helps students build self-awareness, strengthen self-management, develop social awareness, improve relationship skills, and make responsible decisions. Its culturally responsive design positions students as central figures in their own learning journey.

"This partnership with Jackson Public Schools reflects our deep commitment to ensuring every child has access to learning experiences that honor their identity and strengthen their sense of possibility," said Kenneth Palmer, Board Chair of the MLK Sr. Collaborative. "The Sankofa Chronicles is more than a curriculum—it is a bridge between generations, a celebration of culture, and a powerful tool for helping students build the resilience and confidence they need to thrive in school and in life."

As an implementation partner, Jackson Public Schools will contribute essential insight into how culturally grounded SEL can thrive in school districts. JPS educators will help inform refinements to the curriculum and support the broader national conversation on culturally responsive SEL practices.

Media Contact

Pocket PR, Martin Luther King, Sr. Community Resources Collaborative, 1 770-569-3619, [email protected], mlksrcollaborative.org

SOURCE Martin Luther King, Sr. Community Resources Collaborative