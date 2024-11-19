Martin Paving Company, Inc. Takes Its eCMS ERP System to the Cloud, Streamlining Operations and Cutting Costs

"Facing a period of organizational changes and new strategic goals, we knew it was time to simplify our operations," said Kenneth Bell, CFO of Martin Paving Company, Inc. Post this

"Facing a period of organizational changes and new strategic goals, we knew it was time to simplify our operations," said Kenneth Bell, CFO of Martin Paving Company, Inc. "CGC made the migration process easy, transferring our large and complex ERP data and environment quickly and with minimal disruption. This change has allowed us to focus on what we do best: growing the business."

Kim Stoll, Director of Infrastructure and Cloud Services at CGC, noted how managing complex business data in the cloud brings new opportunities for growth. "Migrating to the cloud can seem daunting, but our Managed Services Team makes the transition smooth and efficient. Martin Paving Company, Inc. can now scale their operations seamlessly, while we handle the back-end management of their ERP system."

With CGC's cloud-based eCMS ERP, Martin Paving Company, Inc. is better positioned to tackle industry challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation