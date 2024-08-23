Martin Searle Solicitors are organising a sponsored walk in aid of Grassroots Suicide Prevention on 13 September 2024

"We are delighted to support Amy in raising money and awareness for the vital work that Grassroots Suicide Prevention carry out. We believe actions speak louder than words and it is important to support causes that are important to both our staff and clients." - Fiona Martin, Head of Employment Law Post this

Starting at Brighton Pier at 6am, we will walk along the beach towards Rockwater in Hove for breakfast at 7am. Rachael Swann, CEO of Grassroots Suicide Prevention will be there to talk about the importance of their work and how your donations help them provide valuable education and support in the community.

Local businesses and individuals can also donate to martin searle solicitors' JustGiving page to raise funds for Grassroots Suicide Prevention.

For more details about the work Grassroots Suicide Prevention carry out please see their website here.

Dawn of Hope leads on to martin searle solicitors' annual Disability Matters campaign. This is scheduled every October to coincide with Disability Awareness Week.

Unfortunately, cases of depression and anxiety in the workplace are on the increase. Employers often fail to appreciate they have duties to consider making reasonable adjustments for employees with these types of disabilities. Details about Disability Matters 2024 are here.

Fiona Martin, Director and Head of Employment Law, says "We are delighted to support Amy in raising money and awareness for the vital work that Grassroots Suicide Prevention carry out. We believe actions speak louder than words and it is important to support causes that are important to both our staff and clients. Sadly, suicide is far too common in our society and yet it still remains a taboo subject."

If you would like to join the Dawn of Hope walk on Friday 13 September, sign up here.

For more information about Dawn of Hope, visit https://www.ms-solicitors.co.uk/dawn-of-hope/

Media Contact

Chris Parkinson, Martin Searle Solicitors, 44 01273609911, [email protected], https://www.ms-solicitors.co.uk

SOURCE Martin Searle Solicitors