Martin Searle Solicitors launch their new campaign "Menopause Matters" in January 2024 to stamp out Menopause Discrimination in the Workplace

"We are a campaigning law firm and want to make menopause discrimination a thing of the past. We encourage employers to be aware of the issues and to make reasonable adjustments where necessary." - Fiona Martin, Director and Head of Employment Law Post this

Although the menopause is not specifically identified as a type of discrimination under the Equality Act, the Employment Law Team at Martin Searle Solicitors are seeing a number of employees with menopausal symptoms experiencing disability discrimination, age discrimination and / or sex discrimination at work.

Many workplaces do not adequately support their staff who are going through the menopause. A 2022 report by the Fawcett Society reported that 80% of women said that their employer did not have a menopause policy in place or offered any training to staff around the menopause. Sadly, one in ten menopausal women have left their job due to their symptoms.

Fiona Martin, Director and Head of Employment Law at Martin Searle Solicitors, said "We have spoken to many employees who believe they have been unfairly selected for redundancy or discriminated against because they are going through the menopause. We are a campaigning law firm who educate employers to be supportive and to follow best practice on this issue. We also support employees who are being discriminated against. We want to make menopause discrimination a thing of the past and encourage employers to be aware of the issues and to make reasonable adjustments where necessary."

Their campaign includes a free virtual seminar for employee advisers and trade union representatives on Menopause Discrimination At Work on Thursday 25 January 2024, and a virtual seminar for charities and non-profit organisations on Menopause Discrimination – Best Practice for Employers on Tuesday 30 January 2024. They are also providing a free menopause policy for organisations.

Martin Searle Solicitors Employment Law Team are also providing a free 30 minute confidential advice line for employers, employees and workers on the rights of staff going through the menopause and employer duties to support employees and workers. Employers, employees and workers can call 01273 609911 from 3.30pm - 5.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout January 2024.

For more information, please visit www.ms-solicitors.co.uk/menopause-matters

Media Contact

Chris Parkinson, Martin Searle Solicitors, 44 1273609911, [email protected], https://www.ms-solicitors.co.uk

SOURCE Martin Searle Solicitors