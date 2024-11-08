Marvel Technologies Inc. & D4M International Join Forces to Expand Global SAP Services and Delivery Capabilities

Marvel Technologies Inc. and D4M International have partnered to enhance their global SAP services. This collaboration will help us efficiently meet the growing demand for SAP services globally. Visit us at https://marveltechus.com. Post this

Marvel Technologies will utilize D4M's strategically positioned delivery centers in Mexico to provide faster, localized support for clients throughout North America and Latin America. D4M International will leverage Marvel's specialized delivery centers in the United States, Middle East, and India to enhance its capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region and Northern Europe.

As part of this collaboration, D4M will expand its service portfolio to include SAP SuccessFactors solutions, harnessing Marvel's deep expertise in Human Capital Management (HCM). Simultaneously, Marvel Technologies will enhance its offerings with innovative smart manufacturing solutions, supported by D4M's extensive industry knowledge and advanced technological capabilities.

"Our expansion into Mexico and the launch of state-of-the-art smart manufacturing services mark a significant milestone for us," said Bala Rajaraman, CEO of Marvel Technologies. "This partnership with D4M International not only amplifies our ability to deliver world-class SAP solutions but also reinforces our commitment to driving customer success on a global scale."

"We are excited to join forces with Marvel Technologies," said Chuck Stahl, CEO of D4M International. "This partnership will enable us to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver next-level solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

As global demand for SAP services continues to grow, this strategic partnership enables Marvel Technologies and D4M International to meet increasing customer needs with unparalleled efficiency and regional expertise.

About Marvel Technologies

Marvel Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of SAP services, with a strong presence in the United States and India. Specializing in SAP SuccessFactors and delivering end-to-end digital transformation solutions across various industries, Marvel Technologies is committed to empowering businesses through innovative technology solutions. For more information, visit www.marveltechus.com.

About D4M International

D4M International is a global SAP and digital transformation service provider with an extensive delivery network spanning the USA, Mexico, Latin America, Canada, and France. Dedicated to optimizing business operations, D4M offers a comprehensive range of process and product consulting SAP and Delmia services, including the full suite of SAP SuccessFactors, S/4HANA, and SMART Manufacturing solutions. Learn more at www.d4m-int.com.

