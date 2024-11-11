Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics Switches to Nymbl Systems

"As we expand, having an EMR that doesn't require lengthy training means new hires can become productive much faster. It's just a lot more intuitive, which positively impacts our overall efficiency." Scott Riddle, Vice President of Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics Post this

In contrast to their former self-hosted system, Nymbl's fully web-based platform provides Mary Free Bed O&P+B with the flexibility to access data and manage workflows from any location with internet connectivity. This capability is especially valuable to the Mary Free Bed O&P+B team, which operates four mobile units and often works with patients in diverse settings outside the clinic.

"As a nonprofit O&P provider, we work closely with physical therapy and other specialties within our interdisciplinary care model," explained Riddle. "One of the things we love about Nymbl is that the entire system is web-based and accessible from anywhere, on any device, at any time, which has been a game-changer, especially with our clinicians conducting home visits and our mobile units out in the field. Nymbl's accessibility and seamless integration make it possible to grow with confidence in our EMR, knowing it supports both our in-clinic and on-the-road needs."

Ease of Use: A Critical Differentiator

According to Riddle, one of the standout advantages of Nymbl is its intuitive design. Unlike the previous practice management system, which required navigating multiple modules for different tasks, Nymbl places all necessary tools — from billing to patient management — within a single, user-friendly interface. This shift has significantly streamlined onboarding and training for new employees.

According to Riddle, "With Nymbl, everything is in one easy-to-navigate space, from prescription and purchasing information to billing data, making it incredibly intuitive. This simplicity has made the onboarding process for our new employees much smoother, allowing us to focus on providing the best care possible."

The ease of use is particularly important as Mary Free Bed O&P+B continues to grow. With each new location and team member, the organization needs a system that facilitates rapid onboarding, allowing new staff to integrate quickly and focus on patient care. Riddle added, "Training employees in Nymbl has been remarkably easier than with previous systems. As we expand, having an EMR that doesn't require lengthy training means new hires can become productive much faster. It's just a lot more intuitive, which positively impacts our overall efficiency."

Improving Efficiency with Task Management and Real-Time Transparency

In addition to accessibility and ease of use, Nymbl's task management system has proven invaluable for improving communication between clinical and administrative teams. "The tasking system has really streamlined our processes," explained Riddle. "It's improved our pipeline and handoff process, giving both clinicians and admin teams real-time transparency without the need for constant messaging."

With Nymbl, clinicians can easily track a patient's progress, ensuring nothing gets missed and that every team member is aware of their responsibilities. This transparency has contributed to faster, more efficient workflows, which are critical to the organization's goal of expanding and enhancing patient care across multiple locations.

A Culture of Partnership and Innovation

Mary Free Bed O&P+B's transition to Nymbl aligns with the company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Nymbl's customer-focused culture has created a strong partnership, fostering a sense of collaboration that resonates with Mary Free Bed O&P+B's values. Riddle praised Nymbl's customer service and responsiveness, highlighting the company's dedication to improving and refining its product based on client feedback. "It feels like a partnership, and that's what we're looking for in our relationship with an EMR system. We intend to be with Nymbl for a long time and expect to grow together in the years to come."

Nymbl's forward-thinking development pipeline, which includes upcoming AI-driven features, reflects its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the O&P industry. Riddle expressed excitement about the future possibilities, noting that innovations like AI-enhanced documentation could further streamline workflows and improve documentation accuracy. "Nymbl seems to be ahead of the curve on AI, and if they can implement this feature, it could be a real game-changer for us in practice."

A Wave of Change in the O&P Industry

Mary Free Bed O&P+B's decision to switch to Nymbl Systems reflects a larger trend in the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry as more organizations seek modern, user-friendly, and adaptable EMR solutions. Nymbl's growth and success demonstrate the value of its innovative approach, which prioritizes accessibility, ease of use, and responsive customer service. As Nymbl continues to expand, it's clear that the platform offers significant advantages that resonate with O&P practices nationwide.

About the Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics Program

Mary Free Bed O&P+B's team of certified orthotists and prosthetists help patients safely achieve the most function, mobility, and independence. They coordinate and integrate every aspect of the patient's care, including physical, psychological, and social needs. Together, they will create a plan that blends expertise with the latest technology to find the best solution for the patient. Their clinics across Michigan specialize in products and services to empower independence. Services are available for adults and children. The team works closely with the patient to create solutions customized to the patient's needs, goals, and financial considerations. To learn more about Mary Free Bed O&P+B, visit https://www.maryfreebed.com/services/orthotics-prosthetics-bionics/ or follow them on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

About Nymbl Systems

Nymbl Systems' software solutions deliver better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility through an agile, purpose-built software platform that automates workflows and accelerates time to revenue. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the Nymbl team works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

