Mary Jo Schmick Joins Sagitec Solutions' Workforce Practice

Teaming up with Grey Parks, who recently joined Sagitec too, Mary jo will spearhead the creation of a comprehensive workforce development solution using Sagitec's innovative low-code platform, Xelence.

Mary jo Schmick has an extensive background as a workforce consultant, having also worked with numerous organizations on projects and programs including WIOA, YouthBuild, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA), Disabled Veteran Outreach Programs (DVOP), and Employment Services.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Mary jo Schmick stated, "I'm truly excited to join Sagitec Solutions and contribute to the vital mission of constructing a robust workforce product. I am eager to leverage my state and local experiences to help craft a solution that will empower organizations in their delivery of enhanced workforce programs."

Neil Adcox, Executive Director at Sagitec, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mary jo to our Workforce practice, along with Grey Parks. We have consistently expanded our offerings for our clients, and I am confident that our growing Workforce team will translate our vision into action."

Mary jo Schmick holds a master's degree in organizational change and leadership and enjoys spending time with her extended family and exploring the Tampa Bay area in her personal time.

About Sagitec Solutions

Sagitec Solutions, LLC is a low-code/no-code platform provider. Sagitec's Xelence platform puts speed, simplicity, and evolution at the core of enterprises. Xelence allows amateur developers and IT professionals to quickly design, test, and deploy simple to complex enterprise-grade software applications. Over 35 complex mission-critical software applications run 24x7x365 with demonstrated ability to evolve and scale to incredibly high demands with the Xelence platform. Accelerate excellence and learn more about Xelence at http://www.sagitec.com/xelence

