Mary Lee Freeman Joins Planet Depos as New Sales Team Member

"I'm honored to join Planet Depos and excited to align my expertise with their global reach, client-first philosophy, and cutting-edge technology," said Mary Lee. "I remain dedicated to building meaningful relationships and working collaboratively with clients. Whether it's a single deposition or a complex, multi-party case, I'm committed to serving as a trusted consultant every step of the way."

A native Texan, born and raised in Dallas, and currently splitting her time between Austin, TX, and Georgia, Mary Lee is deeply familiar with the legal community across the southern U.S. She is proud to bring Planet Depos' best-in-class service and litigation technology solutions to legal professionals throughout the region.

"Mary Lee's blend of industry knowledge, client-service approach, and enthusiasm for technological innovation make her a perfect fit for Planet Depos," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "We welcome her with open arms and look forward to her expertise as we continue to expand our presence in the U.S. and around the world."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading, proprietary technology and digital solutions such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

