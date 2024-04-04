Mary Washington Healthcare Experts to Speak at ACMA National Conference on Reducing Hospital Length of Stay

"Mary Washington Healthcare's implementation of MCG Indicia for Admission Documentation technology has enhanced our new care coordination model." - Christopher Newman, MD, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Medical Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare Post this

Successfully and safely reducing hospital length of stay for patients

Implementing efficiency and standardization practices within utilization management and care coordination workflows

Revenue conservation and patient experience optimization

Attendees will learn how Mary Washington Healthcare combined the power of its people, internal processes, and new technology from MCG Health to navigate the healthcare industry's unpredictability over the last three years. The speakers will share experiences helping their hospital system achieve a new model of patient care, coordination, and financial stability to improve throughput. In addition, Ms. Mitkowski and Ms. Smith will share how leveraging MCG Indicia for Admission Documentation with Synapse, a SMART on FHIR application, in conjunction with a redesigned care coordination model and hospital operating system resulted in the reduction of their excess days by 1,600 days per month. This resulted in Mary Washington Healthcare moving from the bottom 10 percent for length of stay to the top 10 percent.

Reducing excess days had a profound impact on Mary Washington Healthcare's resource utilization. Caring for patients who were staying beyond their target date required additional staff daily during a time of critical staffing shortages. Reducing excess days allowed Mary Washington Healthcare to optimize the use of existing resources ultimately decreasing their nursing premium costs.

"Mary Washington Healthcare's implementation of MCG Indicia for Admission Documentation technology has enhanced our new care coordination model," says Mary Washington Healthcare's COO and CMO, Christopher Newman, MD. "The tool supports timely, accurate admission status which drives care team alignment on length of stay and documentation for reimbursement."

