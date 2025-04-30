Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Launches New Mental Health Program

"MARC strives to stay on the forefront of offering treatment services to meet the growing needs of our community." Post this

Building on more than a decade of experience in comprehensive addiction care, MARC has steadily evolved to meet the growing mental health needs of the community. After becoming dually licensed several years ago to treat both primary substance use and primary mental health disorders, the organization is now expanding its clinical offerings to include dedicated programming focused solely on mental health.

The new IOP is designed for individuals who need structured, supportive care but do not require inpatient treatment. Services will include individual and group therapy, psychiatric care and medication management, and evidence-based modalities tailored to support emotional well-being and long-term recovery.

MARC's new outpatient program was designed by Amanda Steinhorn, LCPC, ATR-BC, MARC Director of Mental Health Services, who will lead the program alongside MARC psychiatrists Alfred Forrester, MD, LFAPA, Medical Director, and Douglas Woodruff, MD, Staff Psychiatrist. The new mental health IOP will be appropriate for individuals dealing with mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, bi-polar disorders, mood disorders, personality disorders, ADHD, OCD, life stressors and ongoing issues of burnout.

"I am excited to have joined MARC and create this mental health program to better serve those in need," said Amanda Steinhorn, MARC Director of Mental Health Services. "For many people dealing with life stressors and mental health issues, sometimes weekly or monthly therapy isn't enough, but they don't require residential care, or we certainly don't want them to eventually need inpatient or residential care. My hope is that our mental health intensive outpatient program will be exactly what they need."

Located at MARC's clinical campus in Towson, Maryland, the Mental Health IOP is now open and accepting new clients.

For more information about the program or to make a referral, please contact MARC at 410-773-0500 or visit www.marylandaddictionrecovery.com.

About Maryland Addiction Recovery Center (MARC):

Founded in 2013, MARC is a nationally recognized treatment provider offering a full community-reintegration continuum of care for individuals and families struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. With a commitment to clinical excellence and community-based care, MARC remains at the forefront of integrated behavioral health services.

Zach Snitzer, Maryland Addiction Recovery Center, 1 410-773-0500 101, [email protected], www.marylandaddictionrecovery.com

