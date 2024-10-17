Maryland Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) Endorse Vitu as Exclusive ERT Provider

"We're proud to select Vitu as MADA's preferred ERT solution. After seeing up close the stable, user friendly and unparalleled support behind Vitu's Interstate and NTX solutions, selecting Vitu as our ERT partner was a no-brainer." - Peter Kitzmiller, President of MADA. Post this

"One of Vitu's core beliefs is that a deep partnership with every stakeholder is crucial to the overall success of the program. We are grateful to enter into a partnership with an organization that carries the same values," says John Brueggeman, Chief Strategy Officer for Vitu. "In partnering with MADA, we see an opportunity to leverage our combined skills to support both Maryland dealers and our northern Virginia dealers with the reality of E-Titling as Vitu has successfully done in other states."

MADA has demonstrated a consistent commitment to improving its member dealerships' processes and operations, and this endorsement is yet another example. Vitu has the utmost confidence in our partnership's ability to continue moving the automotive industry forward in Maryland.

"We're proud to select Vitu as MADA's preferred ERT solution and are confident this decision will benefit our over 300 franchised dealership members, as it has already for many MADA dealership members. After seeing up close the stable, user friendly and unparalleled support behind Vitu's Interstate and NTX solutions, selecting Vitu as our ERT partner was a no-brainer," says Peter Kitzmiller, President of MADA. "Beyond the outstanding innovation that Vitu provides dealers, it was the commitment shown on all levels of Vitu's operations to our dealers' success that made this decision easy. We look forward to furthering this partnership."

ERT is available for Maryland dealers right now, along with 50-state title and registration through Vitu Interstate and E-Titling with NTX. Dealers in Virginia are also able to take advantage of cross-state Maryland ERT.

Vitu continues to receive endorsements from dealer associations across the country as they are recognized for their innovation, superior product and customer support.

About MADA

The Maryland Automobile Dealers Association ("MADA") is a 100-year-old trade association representing the interests of franchised car, truck, motorcycle, RV, and power sport dealers in Maryland. MADA is comprised of approximately 300 dealership rooftops and over 40,000 employees. MADA is the prominent advocate for dealer interests at the state, federal, and local levels. In addition to its advocacy efforts, MADA provides valuable educational resources for its members and organizes networking events designed to foster collaboration among dealer members and related industry associates. Visit MADA online at https://www.mdauto.org

About Vitu

Providing cutting-edge services to the motor vehicle industry, the Vitu Platform manages in-state EVR (Electronic Vehicle Registration), out-of-state title and reg across all 50 states with Vitu Interstate and digitally processed E-Titling with NTX, making it easier than ever to secure vehicle titles from anywhere in the nation. Vitu redefines the standard for digital vehicle transactions with one single platform and unmatched support. Beyond its namesake platform, Vitu's solutions also include DMVdesk, California's No. 1 ERT provider for new car dealers, compliance training through RMP and powerful APIs for large volume enterprise organizations. Vitu operates throughout the United States. Visit Vitu online at https://vitu.com

