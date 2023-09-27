Maryland Based Mental Health Organization Refreshes Online Identity & Launches New Website

"Our new online identity reflects our values, showcases our capabilities, and allows our patients to fully understand who we are as an organization." - Dr. Vera Kurdian - CEO Tweet this

"Our organization has excelled well beyond what our online identity depicts. We invested considerable time searching for a marketing firm that aligned with our core values, and one with a proven track record. After meeting with CC&A Strategic Media we quickly realized their team could help us achieve our goals. Our new online identity reflects our values, showcases our capabilities, and allows our patients to fully understand who we are as an organization. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this project." said Dr. Vera Kurdian - CEO.

ABH's expertise and team of dedicated staff are committed to their mission to be a compassionate, diligent, and high-quality mental health service provider for children, adolescents, and adults. The ABH team has left their mark throughout the region by continuously improving the quality and value of their psychiatric services by developing innovative, evidence-based programs and best practice techniques. ABH strives for continuous improvement, seeks opportunities for growth, and demonstrates excellent clinical services.

"ABH is an organization dedicated to excellence in patient care. After our first interactions we quickly realized the level of expertise within their organization is unmatched. While working through the process of crafting a new brand we experienced firsthand their extensiveness knowledge and capabilities. It is extremely impressive to see their success, and I have no doubt that success will continue for many years to come." Stephen Taormino – CEO of CC&A Strategic Media

For more information, visit www.abhmaryland.com. Please direct all media inquiries and requests to Lauren Aversa at 410-931-6717 or by email at [email protected].

Media Contact

Lauren Aversa, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 4437098943, [email protected], www.ccastrategicmedia.com

SOURCE Advanced Behavioral Health, Inc (ABH)