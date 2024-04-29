Maryland Based Paving, Asphalt, Concrete, and Snow & Ice Management Company Refreshes Online Identity & Launches New Website

"By using the safest and most environmentally friendly products available, O'Leary Asphalt strives to be the most socially responsible company in the industry." Post this

The O'Leary Asphalt team specializes in quality construction services including asphalt paving and patching, crackfill, sealcoat and striping, concrete repairs, and snow & ice management for a diverse client base. Their main concrete services include curb and gutter, sidewalk, dumpster pads and header curb. This work is made possible by their two excellent paving crews, concrete crew, and sealcoat and striping division. Many of those same talented men have performed snow and ice management in winter for over 10 years. In short, they are very experienced, polite, and well respected, and O'Leary Asphalt consistently hears positive feedback from their clientele.

O'Leary Asphalt's team has left their mark throughout the region by providing expert ADA compliance services since the inception of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1992. Serving clients in Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia, the O'Leary team strives for every project to utilize a blend of expertise and commitment to excellence. Their mission is to use non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials on all projects. By using the safest and most environmentally friendly products available, O'Leary Asphalt strives to be the most socially responsible company in the industry.

O'Leary Asphalt is most notably known for being a family owned and operated organization since 1985, with the addition of Daniel O'Leary and Seamus O'Leary having come on board over the past few years.

"O'Leary Asphalt Inc. is an organization dedicated to excellence in commercial construction. After our first interactions we quickly realized the level of expertise within their organization is unmatched. While working through the process of crafting a new brand we experienced firsthand their extensive knowledge and capabilities. It is extremely impressive to see their success, and I have no doubt that success will continue for many years to come." Stephen Taormino – CEO of CC&A Strategic Media

