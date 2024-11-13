Maryland Businesses Celebrate Expansions, Promotions and Milestones

"In every corner of Maryland, our businesses continue to thrive across sectors. The results are clear: It's a great time to do business in Maryland." - Secretary Kevin Anderson, Maryland Department of Commerce Post this

BGE was selected for up to $50 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program to support infrastructure and advanced technology investments in the electric distribution system that will improve service for customers and help Maryland progress toward its ambitious climate goals. The funding opportunity, made available through the Biden-Harris Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, would also support community resiliency initiatives and workforce development programs. The proposed BGE Interconnection Readiness and Deployment of Storage (BIRDS) program endeavors to build an industry-leading grid modernization blueprint by deploying an anticipated 11 MW of scalable battery energy storage solutions across BGE's distribution system, amplifying foundational monitoring and control through substation upgrades, and enabling through BGE's subrecipients up to 3 MW of customer-owned solar + storage and electric vehicle charging stations. Individual BIRDS initiatives will work in concert to benefit the grid, customers, and communities. More information is available at bge.com.

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, celebrated a string of awards victories company wide. Many of Bozzuto's flagship communities recently won industry awards that reflect the company's mission of creating sanctuary for residents, clients and partners. Developed, constructed and managed by Bozzuto, the following communities each received awards: Chevy Chase Lake received the Diamond Award for Excellence in Construction by ABC Baltimore and an Award of Excellence in the Best Multifamily Project category at NAIOP's Awards of Excellence. Ember at Berwyn won first place in ABC Eastern Pennsylvania's 2024 Excellence in Construction Awards. The Laureate received an award of merit in the mixed-income category in the 2024 Multifamily Executive Awards and was honored for Best Design and Architecture in Northern Virginia Building Industry Association's Great American Living Awards. Constructed by Bozzuto Construction, Guardian House won a ULI Baltimore WaveMaker Award.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, raised $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington to fund a technology center in its forthcoming Prince George's County location, opening in 2025. Cloudforce welcomed students from the Southern Management Leadership Program for career exploration workshops and AI-inspired workplace tours. Alongside partners at Microsoft, Cloudforce sponsored hackathons at George Mason and Virginia Tech and supported Stanford's Gen-AI Healthcare Design Challenge. Cloudforce proudly hosted the inaugural in-person meeting of the Prince George's County AI Task Force, uniting local leaders to advance ethical AI. Cloudforce Founder/CEO Husein Sharaf and Cloud Solutions Associate James Poindexter received Congressional Recognition from Rep. Glenn Ivey for achievements in cloud computing ahead of the Cyber Clinic with Prince George's Community College. Cloudforce also sponsored the MCCTO Conference and joined over 4,000 industry leaders at Educause in San Antonio, TX to explore AI and innovation in higher education.

Fulton Bank, a leading regional financial institution, recently named Joe Durham as the new Market President for the region that includes Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. Durham provides regional leadership and ensures collaboration across consumer, business banking, commercial, and wealth management lines of business, as well as with community outreach partners in the market. Durham joined Fulton Bank in 2014 and worked most recently as Regional Commercial Executive. He has been a member of the Board for Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake for the past 12 years and has served as Chair for the past five years. He was also recently named to the Board of the Greater Baltimore Committee. He is a graduate of Towson University.

Peterson Companies, one of the region's largest privately-owned real estate developers, announced two additions to their Downtown Silver Spring destination. Downtown Silver Spring is excited to welcome Chido's Tex-Mex Grill and Gold's Gym, now open in the heart of the eclectic, diverse and unique downtown neighborhood. Chido's Tex-Mex Grill is an authentic Mexican restaurant that brings bold, delicious flavors and a lively atmosphere to the exceptional communities of Downtown Silver Spring. Gold's Gym, where fitness meets community, offers state-of-the-art fitness facilities and expert training support. These new additions add to the dynamic mix of dining and wellness options at Downtown Silver Spring, enhancing the community experience with flavorful eats and inspiring fitness.

St. John Properties, Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company that has developed over 24 million square feet across 11 states, has acquired its first property in Wicomico County, Maryland: Westwood Commerce Park, a 16-acre site in Salisbury. Upon final completion, Westwood Commerce Park is configured to support three buildings totaling approximately 107,000 square feet of flex/R&D space, as well as a three-acre pad site suitable for a gas station or convenience store. Additionally, the company's property at 7320 Parkway Drive in Hanover, Maryland was chosen by the Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation as the site of their Chesapeake Science Point Middle/High School expansion. This represents Chesapeake Science Point Charter School's second location in the St. John Properties portfolio, joining an elementary school operating within 72,120 square feet of space at 1503 and 1513 Signature Drive within Arundel Overlook in Hanover.

SECU, Maryland's largest credit union, is thrilled to have achieved 590,000 acts of kindness in

its fifth annual campaign where, for the second year in a row, Governor Wes Moore officially proclaimed October as Kindness Month, encouraging acts of service and compassion. On SECU's annual company-wide Day of Kindness, 350+ employees volunteered at 25+ local organizations, spreading kindness and goodwill in communities by distributing snack packs to students at local universities, volunteering at the Ulman House, BARCS, and so much more. SECU plans to continue spreading kindness statewide through World Kindness Day on November 13, collaborating with Moveable Feast, and university and K-8 education partners.

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, is bringing back their award-winning entrepreneurial event this December. The event will feature a day of networking, learning and inspiration as investors, founders and other key players come together for a celebration of entrepreneurism. Registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found at https://expo.tedco.md/. The organization was recognized as an "Equity Innovation Leader" by Nasdaq and took home two awards from the 2024 AMA Baltimore Chapter's MX Awards. Finally, the innovation hub continues to invest in Maryland-based startup companies through its investment funds; recent investments include Smeeple, NeuroIntact, PerSoN and CarrTech Corp. More information about TEDCO can be found at http://www.tedcomd.com.

United Therapeutics Corporation's (UT) subsidiary, Lung Bioengineering Inc. (LBE), with locations in Silver Spring, Md. and Jacksonville, Fla., hosted an event in Silver Spring in October celebrating the 500th successful lung transplant using LBE's centralized ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) services. EVLP is a technique used to evaluate donor lungs outside the human body. Learn more about UT's organ and organ alternative manufacturing program at corporateresponsibility.unither.com.

