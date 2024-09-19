Maryland Businesses Demonstrate Leadership in Action across the State

"The progress and recognition on display from our partner organizations reflect a thriving statewide business landscape. From first in the nation programs, to expanded portfolios and leadership promotions, Maryland companies of all sizes have reason to celebrate in our state's economy." Post this

BGE, based in Baltimore and Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, has partnered with Sunrun and Ford to launch the nation's first program that enables electric vehicle owners to power their home from their vehicle's battery in parallel with the electric grid. Using customers' Ford F-150 Lightning trucks with Sunrun Home Integration Systems, the vehicle-to-home pilot initiative targets BGE electric system peak hours, discharging the EV truck's battery to reduce peak energy use, reduce air pollution, and lower electricity costs for customers who participate. More information about electric vehicle incentives is available at bge.com.

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, is a manager of luxury apartment communities nationwide. The company announced new community recognitions for members of the leadership team. President and CEO Tony Bozzuto, a 1996 Colgate University graduate, assumed the role of Colgate University's Board of Trustees. The March of Dimes named Bozzuto Chief Administrative Officer and Operating Partner Julie Smith its Corporate Heroine for the 24th annual Heroines of Washington Awards. Smith leads Bozzuto's corporate philanthropy, Rise by Bozzuto, a program that empowers over 3,300 employees to actively engage in community service projects across the regions where Bozzuto operates, fostering a culture of giving and community involvement.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, collaborated with Microsoft to host 30 high school and college students for a Summer Mentorship Program, offering career insights and updates on cloud and Generative AI advancements. Cloudforce partnered with ePlus to engage Maryland state leaders at the MACo Summer Conference, sharing AI and cloud advancements and highlighting AI's role in cybersecurity. As a Diamond Sponsor at TechCon 365, Cloudforce led impactful sessions on AI and Microsoft 365, and hosted a lively networking happy hour. At Microsoft's Elkridge, MD, headquarters, Cloudforce showcased how AI and data solutions such as its proprietary nebulaONE® and Microsoft Fabric are transforming higher education. CEO Husein Sharaf addressed the Prince George's Chamber of Commerce's Business and Economics Summit spotlighting AI's impact on the community. Join Cloudforce at the Capital Wheel September 19th to help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.

FOVNDRY, a Maryland-based integrated communications agency specializing in branding and creative services, marketing, and public relations is pleased to announce Megan Neapolitan as the firm's new owner and CEO. Megan most recently served as President of FOVNDRY, and takes over from Laura Van Eperen, the founder and owner since 2004 and current Chair of the State of Maryland's Marketing Partnership. At the agency's helm, Megan steers the team's commitment to supporting local, regional, and national businesses and organizations across industries — including real estate; professional and consumer services; transportation and automotive; health and science; and more. As full owner, Megan sustains the agency's Maryland MBE/DBE status and federal WOSB certification.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is the primary operator and developer of properties in Downtown Columbia, a vibrant master planned community at the heart of Maryland's second-largest city. They recently announced two new, major leases totaling over 17,000 square feet at their state-of-the-art medical office building, 10285 Lakefront. The building has already leased 50 percent of its space before opening, proving the appeal and demand in the market for trophy medical office product, and the draw of Downtown Columbia's incredible community. 10285 Lakefront features outdoor gathering spaces, a boardwalk-style public terrace offering expansive lake views and direct access to the Howard County trail system and the incredible restaurants and amenities of the Lakefront District neighborhood.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately-held commercial real estate firms, announced an exciting new lease agreement with a local estate planning law firm. Sinclair Prosser Gasior, a boutique firm focused on estate planning, elder law, estate administration, business planning and asset protection, is relocating its corporate headquarters to Annapolis Corporate Park, managed by St. John Properties, Inc. The firm announced another major lease agreement with Clearway Pain Solutions, a medical practice opening a new location at Lexington Exchange in California, Maryland. The Lexington Exchange location at 23619 Oak View Drive, which will also include a surgery center, represents Clearway Pain Solutions' second in St. John Properties' Maryland portfolio, joining its Annapolis facility at 810 Bestgate Road in Anne Arundel County.

Tradepoint Atlantic, a Baltimore-based multimodal logistics and industrial center, recently released the findings of an economic assessment conducted by globally recognized infrastructure advisory firm Infrata on the proposed Sparrows Point Container Terminal (SPCT). The study found that SPCT would have a transformational impact on the Baltimore region and the State of Maryland. By 2035, SPCT is projected to add an additional $1.54 billion annually in benefits to Maryland's state economy while creating over 8,000 direct and indirect jobs totaling more than $305 million in employee compensation. To learn more about the project please visit: http://www.SPCTMD.com

United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company co-headquartered in Silver Spring, issued their Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report. United Therapeutics Corporation's (UT) patient-centered purpose drives it to transformational action. Discover in its 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report how UT continues to advance treatments and potential cures for rare diseases such as pulmonary hypertension while striving toward sustainable growth and creating positive change. Read the full report here: https://bit.ly/4egB29b

Warehouse Cinemas, based in Frederick and developed by HighRock, announced the appointment of CEO Rich Daughtridge to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation Board of Directors. In addition to his experience as the President and CEO of Warehouse Cinemas, Daughtridge is also the President of the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a cinema trade association dedicated to growing and strengthening independent cinemas in the United States.

