Maryland Businesses Lead the Charge in Transformative Community Engagement

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, Bozzuto Construction has been named the 2023 ENR MidAtlantic Contractor of the Year for its outstanding performance in multifamily construction, currently ranking 15th on the ENR MidAtlantic Top Contractor list. The company's commitment to employee well-being and inclusion is evident through initiatives like leadership workshops and the Bozzuto Construction Foundations program, which have engaged 97 percent of their workforce since their introduction in 2022. Fortune and Great Place To Work also named Bozzuto to its 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate list after analyzing thousands of employee feedback surveys.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, brought worldwide focus to its own backyard this summer. Microsoft recognized Cloudforce in an online feature story sent to more than 20 million followers for the company's contributions to the technological transformation of nationally acclaimed HBCU Howard University. International CSS Design Awards awarded Cloudforce for excellence in website design and presence. Cloudforce welcomed Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks who helped to officially initiate their final office expansion. Cloudforce also became a three-peat honoree on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America.

Harbor East Management Group, based in Baltimore and a vibrant waterfront neighborhood, announced that Abercrombie & Fitch, the specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance, has plans to open a store this fall at 810 Aliceanna Street in Harbor East. The new store will join a bustling retail corridor that includes Chanel Beauty, Bonobos, and Warby Parker. With the upcoming openings of Saatva, The Ruxton steakhouse, and Order of the Ace cocktail bar, Harbor East is a destination for the latest retail trends and experiences.

Kaiser Permanente, based in Rockville, culminated its 2023 Summer Youth Internship Program with a scholarship competition for 23 local high school students. School students from Baltimore City, Prince George's County and Fairfax County spent their summer in an immersive program exposing them to careers in health care in areas including radiology, urgent care, pharmacy, OB-GYN and member experience at Kaiser Permanente facilities in the region. Learn more about this program and this year's winning team here.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson, hosted its third annual ONEFEST warehouse sale on September 17. An estimated 1,000 people visited Route One Apparel's headquarters in Towson and enjoyed entertainment from DJ Kopec, charity raffles, and steep discounts on thousands of products. In addition, the retailer is gearing up for fall with a variety of new, one-of-a-kind products, including a limited-edition purple and gold sequined Maryland flag jacket, a Natty Boh football jersey, and packable blankets featuring the Maryland flag, Old Bay, and Hershey's. All products are available at http://www.routeoneapparel.com.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms, helped The Goddard School franchise owners sign a lease at BWI Tech Park as the site for a new early childhood education center in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. With the increased demand for pickleball courts, local businessmen Bill Henderson and Joe Opauski have also signed a lease for St. John Properties' Greenleigh and plan to open a Pickball House in early November at the mixed-use business community located in Middle River. At Glen Burnie Crossing, Floor & Decor signed a ground lease with St. John Properties and plans to open in 2024.

SECU, Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, proudly celebrated the fourth edition of its Kindness Campaign this October, building on the campaign's successful legacy of fostering compassion and community engagement among its members and beyond. Through its kickoff food drive in September benefitting the Maryland Food Bank, to partnerships with the Maryland Comptroller, Special Olympics Maryland, Kennedy Krieger and dozens of other healthcare, school and nonprofit partners, SECU's Kindness Campaign continues to rally individuals, organizations, and partners throughout Maryland to make our state a kinder place. To learn more about SECU's Annual Kindness Campaign, visit SECUKindness.org.

T. Rowe Price, a Baltimore-based global investment management firm, recently released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Corporate Report. The report comprehensively outlines the firm's commitment to and advancements in its sustainability strategy. See the highlights.

TEDCO, based in Columbia and Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, continues to invest in Maryland technology startups like Polaris Genomics, Nostopharma, Tuzmo, Cerebro Capital, Kaloyte, and Galen Robotics. TEDCO also announced their FY24 Board of Directors and the expansion of the Maryland Innovation Initiative, unveiling pilot programs with Frostburg State University and Bowie State University. In addition, the organization released two more episodes of TEDCO Talks, one featuring Mike Galiazzo, president of RMI, and another featuring Eddie Resende, CEO of WTCI; closed out their 25-year celebration storytelling project with an article featuring past executive director, George Davis, and celebrates current TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall, being named as one of BBJ's Power 10 Honorees.

United Therapeutics Corporation, co-headquartered in Silver Spring and the first publicly traded biopharma to become a public benefit corporation (PBC), announced the release of its 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report on September 12. "Patient outcomes are our top priority," said James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of United Therapeutics. "We also know patient outcomes are inextricably linked to the other domains of our PBC goals. For example, we need smart, committed, passionate people to do this work, and we need to steward our resources — human, financial, and environmental — to get better, long-lasting outcomes."

The University System of Maryland (USM), based in Baltimore and the state's public higher education system, kicked off the fall 2023 semester with steady enrollment, innovations in value and affordability, and leadership transitions at Towson University and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES). In his latest newsletter, USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman discussed the strength of the System's transfer pipeline, with universities across the System awarding more than $12 million in aid to two-year transfer students. Last year, 36,000 enrolled students had transferred into the USM, and more than one-quarter of them came from a Maryland community college.

Weller Development Partners, based in Bethesda and a commercial real estate development firm, announced the advancement of two exceptional projects this summer. The opening of The Crossvines in Poolesville, MD, marked the launch of an eagerly-awaited venue featuring a restaurant, event and wedding venue, vineyards, and custom crush facility. The Crossvines is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after special event and wedding destinations in the Washington, D.C. region. At Baltimore Peninsula, ROOST Baltimore celebrated the grand opening of their boutique hotel blending luxury apartments and amenities. Learn more at wellerdevelopment.com, and stay updated through their podcast "From The Ground Up with Marc Weller," featuring top executives and leaders in the real estate industry.

