Maryland Department of Transportation 'Greenlights' NoTraffic to Relieve Road Congestion

MDOT has approved the deployment of the AI mobility platform to eliminate gridlock at key intersections, improving traffic flow and enhancing safety

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading AI Mobility Platform, today announced that it has received approval from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to deploy their technology to intersections throughout the state. Building on the preliminary success of NoTraffic's deployments at various intersections in Baltimore, this approval is laying the groundwork for statewide advancements in intelligent traffic systems that promise to optimize traffic flow, enhance safety, and reduce carbon emissions.

Following a surge in traffic on Baltimore's roadways due to unexpected disruptions and rerouting, NoTraffic's cutting-edge traffic management technology was deployed at 5 key intersections to address the resulting gridlock. Completed on October 17, 2024, this installation demonstrates the flexibility and responsiveness of NoTraffic's solutions in adapting to complex traffic challenges.

Building on these proven results, Blackstar Diversified Enterprises (BDE), a certified traffic control and safety systems integrator, collaborated with NoTraffic to secure approval from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a statewide expansion of the technology. With limited infrastructure available to meet increasing demands, NoTraffic's ability to adapt and optimize traffic flow makes it uniquely suited to manage unpredictable traffic patterns and ensure the state's roadways operate at their full potential.

"This approval by the Maryland Department of Transportation is a major milestone in NoTraffic's mission to transform traffic management," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "Our ongoing deployments in Baltimore showcase the tremendous advantages that traffic technology provides. As roadways face increasing challenges like roadwork, accidents, and weather disruptions, this approval paves the way for scaling our adaptable mobility platform nationwide, ensuring communities everywhere benefit from safer, more efficient infrastructure."

NoTraffic's innovative platform combines hardware components, a proprietary AI-powered Mobility Operating Systems, and 24/7 proactive support. The platform is deployed in numerous locations across North America and is currently operating in more than 30 states, including in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, parts of Canada and more, serving millions of drivers per day.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to retrofit signalized intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

