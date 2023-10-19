Maryland Ensemble Theatre Awarded Major National Grant Marking Milestone in National Recognition

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), a leading non-profit theater company dedicated to enriching the community through exceptional artistic experiences, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a major national grant from The Shubert Foundation. The Shubert Foundation is a prestigious institution renowned for its commitment to sustaining and advancing the performing arts.
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), a leading non-profit theater company dedicated to enriching the community through exceptional artistic experiences, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a major national grant from The Shubert Foundation. The Shubert Foundation is a prestigious institution renowned for its commitment to sustaining and advancing the performing arts. This generous grant will support MET's artistic endeavors and community outreach initiatives, further cementing its role as a cultural cornerstone in our region.
"The increase in both our funding and the number of our grantees comes at a critical time for performing arts organizations across the country," said Diana Phillips, President of The Shubert Foundation.
"Since founding a theatre company, I've made it a special point to see a lot of disparate types of theatre and learn as much as I can from other theatre companies. When visiting the American Conservatory Theatre, Steppenwolf, Manhattan Theatre Club, Wooster Group, LaMama or Atlantic Theatre (all non-profits) I would take special care to look at their funding sources and almost without fail I'd see The Shubert Foundation. I knew that to be in the "national theatre
conversation" a theatre company had to be recognized by The Shubert Foundation." - Tad Janes, Founding Artistic Director
In an era when theaters across the country are facing unprecedented challenges, The Shubert Foundation has continued to provide operational support to uplift the American Theatre at large. MET has faced many of the same hardships that have led countless theaters to close or reduce programming and with the support of major grants, individual donations and a creative and resourceful community, MET has continued to thrive.
"We are profoundly honored to have been chosen as a recipient of The Shubert Foundation's grant. This investment not only validates the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also empowers us to dream bigger and reach further with our artistic and community-building initiatives." - Katherine DuBois, Managing Director
Maryland Ensemble Theatre invites the community, its supporters, and all those who appreciate the transformative power of the arts to join in appreciating this momentous occasion. MET is currently in its 26th season, Survivors & Saviors, producing thirteen productions for mainstage and family audiences, opening the season with Angels in America Part One & Two, and
Dragon's Love Tacos.
About Maryland Ensemble Theatre: We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.
To learn more about MET, visit http://www.marylandensemble.org.
