Maryland Farm Bureau Announces New Director of Communications

I've had the privilege of being in the front-seat for some of our state's most important agricultural policy discussions and I'm honored to join the talented team at the Maryland Farm Bureau in order to advocate on behalf of Maryland's largest industry. Tweet this

"Growing up, the highlight of every summer was showing my pigs, sheep and goats at the county fair for my local 4-H Club. Being brought up in that environment, I have always held a deep appreciation for America's farmers and ranchers," said Burchick. "I've had the privilege of being in the front-seat for some of our state's most important agricultural policy discussions and I'm honored to join the talented team at the Maryland Farm Bureau in order to advocate on behalf of Maryland's largest industry."

As Director of Communications for MDFB, Burchick will lead all aspects of external communication including media relations, digital content creation and strategic messaging. He will also oversee internal communications initiatives.

MDFB Executive Director Parker Welch expressed excitement about bringing Burchick on board: "Jeb has a wealth of experience in government and public service that will be invaluable as we work to strengthen our mission here at MDFB. We are confident that he will be an integral part of helping us reach our goals over the coming years."

MARYLAND FARM BUREAU®, INC. is a 501(c)(5) federation that serves as the united voice of Maryland farm families. Our organizational strength comes from the active participation of over 9,500 individual and family members who belong to the state's 23 local county Farm Bureau organizations. Since 1915, Maryland Farm Bureau has been committed to protecting and growing agriculture and preserving rural life. Maryland Farm Bureau is a proud member of the American Farm Bureau® Federation. For more information, visit MarylandFB.org.

Media Contact

Jeb Burchick, Maryland Farm Bureau, 410-922-3426, [email protected], http://marylandfb.org/

SOURCE Maryland Farm Bureau