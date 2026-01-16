Maryland Keratoconus Specialty Practice Becomes a National Destination for Patients Who Were Told "Nothing More Can Be Done"

"Patients are not out of options - they just haven't been given the right options." - Dr. Benjamin Azman Post this

For individuals living with keratoconus, the journey is often marked by anxiety, diminished quality of life, and the frustrating experience of being told "nothing more can be done." Keratoconus Specialists of Maryland is changing that narrative by offering customized, high-precision scleral lens solutions, including Custom Wavefront Scleral Lenses (HOA correction) and Impression-Based Scleral Lenses - tailored for patients who have struggled for years to see clearly.

A Human Experience That Resonates Nationally

The emotional impact of restored vision is evident in the stories of patients who arrive feeling defeated - and leave with hope restored.

K. Oliver, York, PA, explains: "This is hands down the most kind and caring doctor's office I've ever been to. Dr. Azman was determined to solve my blurry vision issue that other doctors kept brushing off. They got me in quickly and treated me like a person - not a problem. Highly recommended!"

M. Quraishi, Bel Air, MD, adds: "Dr. Azman helped me see better when I felt like all options were lost. He truly takes care of his patients."

M. Perry from Owings Mills, MD, shared a deeply personal story after a decade of struggling with deteriorating vision, failed prescriptions, and fear of driving: "I walked around squinting for four years. I couldn't get glasses anymore, and I felt embarrassed and hopeless. When I finally came back to Dr. Azman in 2025, he placed temporary lenses on my eyes and said, 'This is what your vision can look like.' I broke down. I felt like someone blind who could now see. I can't describe the emotion - I can see again. Twenty-twenty. A whole new world." Her experience echoes that of many patients who believed their vision loss was inevitable, only to discover that advanced scleral lens care could completely transform their daily life.

D. Ramirez, Hazleton, PA, who drove nearly four hours, noted: "I couldn't find anyone in my area who could help. After cross-country searching, I took a chance on Dr. Azman - and it changed my life."

G. Stinger from Paris, VA, who has lived with keratoconus for more than 30 years, said: "It's a long drive for me, but worth every mile. My eyes require a high level of skill, and this is the best care I've ever received."

Why Patients Travel to Baltimore for Keratoconus Care - Keratoconus Specialists of Maryland has built its reputation on three pillars:

1. Precision Specialty Care for the Most Complex Cases:

Dr. Azman focuses exclusively on diagnosing and managing keratoconus and irregular corneas. Patients with severe distortion, high higher-order aberrations, or unsuccessful prior fittings seek him out for his custom approach using:

Custom Wavefront Scleral Lenses for HOA correction

Impression-Based Scleral Lenses for highly irregular corneas

Boston PROSE-style solutions when appropriate

This level of customization is rare - and life-changing.

2. Concierge-Level, One-on-One Care:

Appointments are not rushed; they are personalized and designed around the patient's comfort. Patients consistently highlight that Dr. Azman and his team listen, explain, and guide them through every step of the process.

3. A 45-Year Legacy in Keratoconus Excellence:

With more than four decades of experience as a family-run specialty practice, the Azman name is synonymous with clinical expertise, innovation, and compassion in keratoconus care.

A National Destination for Patients Searching for Answers

While the practice is located in Baltimore, Maryland, the patient base reflects a broad and growing geographic reach. Recent patients traveled from: Oklahoma, Upstate New York, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington, D.C. Metro Region

Many arrive after seeing multiple ophthalmologists, optometrists, or large academic centers - often without a workable solution.

Keratoconus Specialists of Maryland fills that void by giving patients something priceless: the possibility of functional, clear, comfortable vision again.

To see firsthand why patients describe their care as life-changing, Keratoconus Specialists of Maryland invites readers to watch patient testimonial videos at: https://keratoconusbaltimore.org/testimonials/.

About Keratoconus Specialists of Maryland

Keratoconus Specialists of Maryland is a dedicated keratoconus practice led by Dr. Benjamin Azman, providing advanced diagnostic and specialty scleral lens solutions for patients with keratoconus at all stages - including those with highly complex or previously failed cases. The practice's patient-centered, concierge-style approach and custom lens technologies draw patients from across the Mid-Atlantic region and the United States.

Location: 1427 Clarkview Road, Baltimore, MD 21209

Phone: (410) 469-7111

Website: keratoconusbaltimore.org

