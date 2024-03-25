Maryland Organizations Celebrate Award-Winning Excellence in Tech, Finance, and Community Investment

We are proud of the notable achievements and continued success of all of our Partnership companies. The first three months of 2024 have brought exciting news from our companies and organizations around the state and we look forward to sharing more of their progress in the coming months. Post this

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, has been selected as a 2024 USA Today Top Workplace USA. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey and celebrates employees that have built great cultures. Additionally, Bozzuto's Chief Administrative Officer Julie Smith has stepped into the role of Vice Chair of The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) for 2024-2026. Smith was elected as an NMHC officer in January 2020, beginning an eight-year term culminating in serving as NMHC Chair for 2026-2028.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, was honored by Microsoft as "2024 Showstopper of the Year: Commitment to Community" in Microsoft's annual Supplier Prestige Awards, from over 58,000 global suppliers. This unprecedented achievement recognizes Cloudforce's steadfast quest to identify possibilities and foster local opportunities in technology education, employment, and economic development. Cloudforce achieved its fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, for Modern Work, in recognition of delivering transformative Microsoft 365 hybrid work & AI solutions. Inc Magazine named Cloudforce to its 2024 Fastest Growing Companies in the Mid-Atlantic—the only tech business in Prince George's County so honored. In January, Cloudforce sponsored Georgetown University's annual Hoya Hacks hackathon, providing mentorship to students who generated winning entries powered by Microsoft's AI services.

Peterson Companies, a longtime Maryland business, has signed leases with TOUS les JOURS and Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls at rio, Gaithersburg, Maryland's unique waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment destination. They will join an existing lineup of best-in class restaurants, including Yard House, True Food Kitchen, Uncle Julio's, and more. Additionally, Downtown Silver Spring, the city's most renowned shopping and dining destination, will soon welcome Chido's Tex-Mex Grill and Roaming Rooster.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson, is celebrating "Maryland Month" this March with several special promotions and an abundance of new products. The company kicked off the fun with an "All Maryland Everything" sale at its Towson headquarters on March 9, allowing shoppers to choose from thousands of Maryland flag products. In honor of Maryland Day on March 25, Route One Apparel has introduced a variety of new Maryland-themed products and designs and will offer 30% off all products site-wide from March 21-25. In addition, Route One Apparel is preparing for Opening Day with the launch of a brand-new Baltimore Baseball collection on March 15.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms, welcomed its first residents into Aspen at Melford Town Center, a new $150 million 388-unit luxury multifamily community, marking its fourth joint venture partnership with Somerset Companies. Family-owned and locally based Window Nation signed with St. John Properties, Inc. for an approximate 50,698 square foot space of Maple Lawn's 605-acre mixed use community in Harford County.

SECU, Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, has been named to Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, one of only four Maryland credit unions to receive the prestigious honor. The list was selected by Newsweek and data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, after a comprehensive study analyzing 9,440 financial institutions in the United States. Institutions were assessed based on profitability, risk, and overall financial wellness, as well as press coverage, independent surveys, and reviews from social media.

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced a new economic impact report highlighting the $2.7 billion in economic benefits to Maryland's ecosystem through 2023. TEDCO celebrates the selection of the organization's Chief Finance and Operations Officer, Terry Rauh, for Leadership Maryland's Executive Program's Class of 2024; the appointment of the Cyber Maryland Board of Directors, and the opening of the SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab 2024 Cohort. Additionally, the organization released a new episode of TEDCO Talks featuring Toni Draper. The organization also continues to invest in Maryland-based technology startups such as Linshom Medical, Pathotrak, Impruvon Health, University Startups and more.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership, founded in statute as the Maryland Public-Private Partnership Marketing Corporation, develops branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

Media Contact

Ciara Franklin, Abel Communications for Maryland Marketing Partnership, 4102585324, [email protected], https://marylandmarketingpartnership.com/

SOURCE Abel Communications for Maryland Marketing Partnership