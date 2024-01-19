Maryland Organizations Inspire Inclusivity and Economic Development Through Awards, Programming, and More

"We celebrate the continued achievements of our Maryland businesses, helping us to drive economic development, grow jobs, attract and retain talented workers, and contribute to an outstanding climate for business in our state." - Kevin Anderson, Maryland Dept. of Commerce Secretary Post this

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, was certified as a Great Place to Work™ for the second year in a row. Bozzuto's associates' recognition is a testament to the success of continued access to resource groups and the Rise program that inspires associates to reach their full professional potential. Additionally, for the third year in a row, President and CEO Toby Bozzuto was named to The Daily Record's Power 100 list, which recognizes Maryland's top leaders for fostering positive change across business and culture. His commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace where associates are supported and inspired continues to grow a thriving workplace environment.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, was both an exhibitor and contributor at the 2023 Maryland Association of Community Colleges Technology Officers (MCCTO) Conference in Ocean City, Maryland, where they co-presented a session with Prince George's Community College on real-world applications of AI in higher education. In November, Cloudforce hosted its first Techblazer panel with Prince George's County academic, business, and civic leaders to discuss challenges in education-industry alignment and relevant job training. Cloudforce also recently concluded its highly successful webinar series on optimizing Azure's AI solutions, migration strategies, and leveraging business continuity tools for enhanced cloud performance in higher education; and proudly announced its support of Georgetown University's "Hoya Hacks 2024 Powered by Cloudforce" event January 26-28.

Harbor East Management Group, based in Baltimore, has welcomed Chanel Beauty to the wide range of retailers along the 800 block of Aliceanna Street in Baltimore, which includes national retailers Free People, Abercrombie and Fitch, Warby Parker and more. In addition, two new dining concepts by Atlas Restaurant Group, The Ruxton steakhouse and Order of the Ace cocktail bar, will open in the former Fleming's Steakhouse space in early 2024. Harbor East is proud to launch its new website at HarborEast.com, highlighting all the shopping, dining, and leasing details of the destination neighborhood.

Independent Can Company, based in Belcamp and a leader in the printing and manufacturing of specialty metal packaging, was founded on Howard and Ostend Streets in Baltimore City during the Great Depression in 1929. What began as a single location, through expansion and strategic acquisition, is now a nationwide operation with five facilities. ICC is a world leader in metal lithography and can-making, serving a wide variety of industries and markets. Celebrating 95 years, the business is still family-owned and operated, customer-driven, and employs close to 400 American workers. Over the past five years, the company has made historic investments in lithography, manufacturing equipment, training, and facility maximization. The celebration of this milestone comes with gratitude for Independent Can Company's dedicated employees and the trust of its valued customers.

Kaiser Permanente, based in Rockville, recently announced that it awarded $1.38M in grants to 22 community organizations and nonprofits in 2023. These investments, which advance access to healthcare and promote health equity in the region, support programs and resources for critical community organizations, allowing them to expand the impact of social services in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Grant recipients share Kaiser Permanente's dedication to improving conditions for health and equity in the community by addressing the root causes of health, such as economic opportunity, affordable housing, safe and supportive schools, and a healthy environment. Learn more about how Kaiser Permanente is investing in our community here.

Peterson Companies, a longtime Maryland business, welcomed Sportrock Climbing Centers to its property Rio, Gaithersburg's most celebrated shopping and dining destination. Located on the top two floors of the iconic Rio building on the lakefront, Sportrock's new location offers 50,000 square feet of climbing space, a fitness area, yoga and recovery studio, classes, and more. In a momentous event this March, the National Team Trials and Paraclimbing National Championships will merge into a singular competition at Sportrock Rio. This competition will determine the top two U.S. athletes who will secure coveted spots on the National Team, representing the United States in the 2024 Olympics.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson, is gearing up for its annual "Love Where You're From" campaign, which will run throughout February. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the online retailer's "Love Where You're From" collection features a unique assortment of t-shirts, hats, home décor and other gifts with heart-themed designs and imagery celebrating everything Marylanders love most about their home state. Route One Apparel will also soon launch a new online contest encouraging customers to upload their favorite photo of their hometown for a chance to win a $100 gift card. All details are available at RouteOneApparel.com.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms, has leased 93,000 square feet of Arcadia Business Park to electrical contractor Power Solutions to house its expanded prefabrication and warehouse operations. Additionally, 810 Bestgate Road, a four-story, 100,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building, is officially 100% leased, after MedStar Medical Group signed with St. John Properties, Inc. for approximately 31,000 square feet of space.

SECU, Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, is proud to announce its newest program, SECU Total™ Checking & Rewards for Teens. The program is available to members aged 13 through 17, and requires a joint account owner over the age of 18. Young adults enrolled receive a Visa debit card and can begin their financial journeys with benefits and incentives such as: mobile banking and check deposits, overdraft protection, digital access to rewards and more.

Go to https://www.secumd.org/personal/banking/secu-total-checking-rewards-for-teens/ or visit a SECU branch or virtual financial center for more information.

T. Rowe Price, a Baltimore-based global investment management firm, announced the T. Rowe Price Foundation, one of the largest corporate philanthropies in Baltimore and Maryland, will award $6.5 million in grants spanning three years to address critical gaps in Baltimore's nonprofit sector. Since its establishment in 1981, the Foundation has provided over $170 million in grants, with this series representing its largest commitment yet. The $6.5 million commitment includes $2.25 million to be distributed among eight nonprofit initiatives focused on building a healthy nonprofit community in Baltimore. In addition, the Foundation will award more than $3 million in multiyear general operating grants across more than 140 nonprofits. Read more: https://shorturl.at/mortL

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, continues to invest in Maryland technology startups including PediaMetrix, Rendr, VirgilHR, and more. Meanwhile, TEDCO's Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII) announced the appointment of a new Board Member Christina DeMur and TEDCO's Mindy Lehman was elected as the new chair of Leadership Maryland. Additionally, the organization released two new episodes of TEDCO Talks, an informative series featuring interviews with Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO, and thought leaders across the region. The two latest episodes featured discussions with Bill Tompkins, MCEDC CEO, and David Fike, Leadership Maryland's CEO. More information about TEDCO, including funding opportunities and events, can be found at http://www.tedcomd.com.

Tradepoint Atlantic, a Baltimore region strategic commercial gateway and supply chain leader, in collaboration with Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and community leaders, proudly celebrated the graduation of 12 small businesses from the inaugural cohort of the Tradepoint Atlantic Empowerment Academy. Since its launch in Summer 2023, the Empowerment Academy initiative represents the substantial investment and commitment to supporting minority, women, and veteran-owned small businesses through a two-month program. As a proactive driver of economic development in the Baltimore region, Tradepoint Atlantic is dedicated to making successful strides toward a more inclusive and thriving business community.

United Therapeutics Corporation, co-headquartered in Silver Spring and the first publicly traded biopharma to become a public benefit corporation (PBC), announced a new partnership with Montgomery County to reinforce future growth at its urban campus in downtown Silver Spring. The partnership includes an increase in contributions to Montgomery County and the State of Maryland's biohealth economy and ecosystem, a new parking garage, designated land for affordable housing, new retail space, a new state-of-the-art, fiber hub for the Montgomery County Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions, and a new 20,000 square foot parking operations service facility for MCDOT.

