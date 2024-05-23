Maryland Organizations Invest in Growth, Education, and Community

"With the state's strategic location, modern infrastructure, and leading industries, Maryland has so much to offer businesses and individuals alike." - Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson Post this

BGE, based in Baltimore and Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, is upgrading 260,000 streetlights with smart technology to improve public safety and outage response. Over 45,000 smart lighting controls (also known as smart nodes) have been installed on BGE-maintained street and private area lights to date. Deployment areas for 2024-2025 include northern Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties. "BGE is currently recognized as an industry pioneer for smart lighting," says Eric Barger, manager of new business overseeing this program. "In addition to the deployment of intelligent field technology, we remain innovative in the ways we capture, manage, and monitor data using our smart lighting operations software, all of which provides a better lighting solution and experience for our customers."

Peterson Companies, a longtime Maryland business, announced Rio, Gaithersburg's most celebrated shopping and dining destination, is now home to IKEA. The second location in the Peterson Companies portfolio opened in March and is among a handful of their new "Plan & Order Point with Pick-up" concepts open nationwide. Additionally, Locally Crafted, once a temporary storefront at Rio, has reopened in a new long-term space. The local women-owned business offers an impressive collection of artisan and hand-crafted goods created by local makers from in and around Maryland.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms, received the prestigious 2024 NAIOP Maryland Awards of Excellence for two projects. St. John Properties celebrated a renewal with Precision for Medicine to expand at Riverside Tech Park, occupying over 116,000 square feet of the Frederick, MD facilities. Additionally, they welcome Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings, Hibachi Express and TropQ Pizzato restaurants to Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre mixed-use business community.

SECU, Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, recognized the barrier high four-year university tuition creates for community college students wanting to earn their bachelor's degree. SECU MD Foundation is awarding $10,000 scholarships to 12 students enrolled at any Maryland community college who are transferring to a University System of Maryland university for the 2024-2025 academic year. Students currently enrolled at a University System of Maryland school who recently transferred within the last 18 months are also eligible to apply. Apply for a $10,000 SECU MD Foundation Scholarship by May 31.

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, ranked 11th in the 2024 The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) 50 largest apartment managers list. This acknowledgment came after the successful expansion of more than 100,000 apartment homes. Additionally, Bozzuto acquired Gables 12 Twenty-One in Rosslyn, its first acquisition in 15 years through the Strategic Multifamily Fund. Renamed The Alcott, the 132-unit boutique community acquisition supports Bozzuto's larger effort to acquire more high-quality, stabilized assets across the East Coast.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UT) announced another first-ever success with the transplant of a UThymoKidneyTM, produced by UT, into a living person on April 12, 2024. Performed by surgeons at NYU Langone Health, this is the third xenotransplant using UT's xeno organs, following two successful UHeartTM transplants at the University of Maryland Medicine in 2022 and 2023. It marks another positive step forward in the company's aim to help address the shortage of tolerable, transplantable organs for all who need them.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, completed its 15,000-square-foot office expansion. It also continues to impact higher education, empowering educators nationwide to harness AI in the cloud effortlessly. Teaming up with Microsoft, Cloudforce sponsored hackathons. Cloudforce held a free 5-day Bootcamp on AI to prepare local jobseekers for success; and presented at the Maryland Education Enterprise Consortium (MEEC), Blacks at Microsoft Minority Day, and the 2024 Microsoft MWBE Innovation Forum. Founder Husein Sharaf was keynote speaker at the Mid-Atlantic Cybersecurity Capabilities and Careers Symposia (MA3CS) hosted by Prince George's Community College. Celebrations included its third Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work award, and FSC's First 2024 Small Business of the Year Award.

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced the appointment of the Equitech Growth Commission, federal earmarked funding for the Federal Lab Leveraging Innovation to Products (FLLIP) Pilot Program, and a successful exit of portfolio company Allovue, Inc. The organization continues to invest in Maryland-based startup companies through its Social Impact Funds, evergreen Venture Funds, and Seed Funds. These Funds have most recently invested in companies like Keep Company, Astek Diagnostics, Aquatic Circle, Aloe Therapeutics, IPGen, LASARRUS, Innate Technologies, Sonogen Medical, Dockshare, and Minnowtech. Additionally, they released new episodes of TEDCO Talks featuring Secretary of Commerce, Kevin Anderson, and BDC CEO, Colin Tarbert.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson, continues to expand its offerings – especially for local sports fans – through new collaborations and wholesale partnerships. Last month, the online retailer launched the "Brightside x Route One Home Run Collection" with Brightside Boutique, which is selling out quickly, and is now preparing to unveil its new "Boh-timore Baseball" line featuring National Bohemian. In addition to online at RouteOneApparel.com, shoppers can find large displays of Route One Apparel's sports gear at local retailers EC Pops, King of Bling and Poor Boys. Route One Apparel's University of Maryland collection, along with other Maryland-pride products, can also now be found at Shop Made in MD in College Park.

Warehouse Cinemas, based in Frederick and developed by HighRock, recently hosted its annual Trailer Fest at all three of its Maryland locations. The event series sold out and brought over 700 participants together to celebrate upcoming releases through exclusive trailer screenings, special guest appearances, and interactive activities.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership, founded in statute as the Maryland Public-Private Partnership Marketing Corporation, develops branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

