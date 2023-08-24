Maryland Parent Revolutionizes Potty-Training with Innovative Product and Garners National Recognition

"I created the P-flector® after discovering that my potty-training son's urine stream was passing through the gap between the seat and bowl," said Joseph M. Conrad III, P-flector® inventor, owner and CEO of For Kids By Parents, Inc. "We are very happy and honored to receive these awards again." Tweet this

The P-flector® is a flexible shield that attaches to the underside of toilet seats and blocks the gap between the seat and bowl, preventing seated kids' urine stream from passing through the gap. The P-flector®, helps make potty-training a more successful experience for seated kids by keeping clothes and floors dry and helping parents avoid messy cleanups. Since its launch in 2019, the P-flector®'s popularity has expanded beyond potty-training kids, being used by adults, seniors, and special needs individuals.

Formed in 2012, For Kids By Parents, Inc. is a certified Maryland Minority Owned Business, providing creative solutions to parenting challenges. Conrad is a Ph.D. Biochemist, Patent Attorney, Technology Transfer Professional, and former U.S. Patent & Trademark Office Patent Examiner who enjoys using his skills and experience to solve everyday parenting issues.

