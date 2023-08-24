Maryland Parent Revolutionizes Potty-Training with Innovative Product and Garners National Recognition

Two magazines honor Montgomery County Black Owned Small Business with repeat wins
POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Kids By Parents, Inc. is celebrating back-to-back awards for its potty-training product, the P-flector® just in time for August's Black Owned Business Month.
Creative Child Magazine named P-flector® its 2023 Product of the Year for the 5th consecutive year, and babyMaternity Magazine honored P-flector® with its 2023 Top Choice Award for the 2nd year in a row, in their respective Baby & Toddler Products categories. The P-flector® is also a prior recipient of the prestigious Mom's Choice Award.
The P-flector® is a flexible shield that attaches to the underside of toilet seats and blocks the gap between the seat and bowl, preventing seated kids' urine stream from passing through the gap. The P-flector®, helps make potty-training a more successful experience for seated kids by keeping clothes and floors dry and helping parents avoid messy cleanups. Since its launch in 2019, the P-flector®'s popularity has expanded beyond potty-training kids, being used by adults, seniors, and special needs individuals.
Formed in 2012, For Kids By Parents, Inc. is a certified Maryland Minority Owned Business, providing creative solutions to parenting challenges. Conrad is a Ph.D. Biochemist, Patent Attorney, Technology Transfer Professional, and former U.S. Patent & Trademark Office Patent Examiner who enjoys using his skills and experience to solve everyday parenting issues.
Media Contact
Joseph M Conrad III, For Kids By Parents, Inc., 1 3019437336, [email protected], http://forkidsbyparents.com
SOURCE For Kids By Parents, Inc.
Share this article