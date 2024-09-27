Maryland Small Business Owner Brynne Krispin Honored as One of The Daily Record's Leading Women Under 40

"This recognition reflects the hard work and passion I have for supporting leaders who are making a difference in the world." - Brynne Krispin, Founder and CEO, Cause Fokus Post this

In just one year, Krispin's unwavering dedication and strategic acumen propelled Cause Fokusto unprecedented heights. Under her guidance, the agency experienced extraordinary growth, expanding its revenue by 238%.

Furthermore, Krispin's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment has been evident in her efforts to expand her remote team from 2 to 10 members. Knowing the social media industry has one of the [highest burnout rates, she remains committed to building a culture where innovation, curiosity, and work-life balance flourish.

Krispin's impact extends far beyond the realm of business. As a single parent and active member of her community in Frederick, MD, she "embodies the values of compassion, empathy, and social responsibility," according to the Leading Women Under 40 award.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Krispin generously volunteers her time and expertise, serving on the board of the Friends of the Child Advocacy Center and is a member of the Frederick Key City Rotary Club, Walkersville Business & Professional Association, and Washington Women in PR. Her dedication to giving back underscores her deep-rooted commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be included in this group of inspiring women," said Krispin. "This recognition reflects the hard work and passion I have for supporting leaders who are making a difference in the world. I believe that telling their stories with empathy and compassion can truly transform how we drive change, and I'm grateful to be part of that journey."

The Daily Record's Leading Women Under 40 award recognizes not only professional achievements but also dedication to community involvement and mentorship. Krispin's work with Cause Fokus is deeply aligned with these values, as the agency continues to provide essential support to leaders in the nonprofit and social impact sectors.

While working as a social media manager at International Justice Mission in Washington, DC, Krispin started noticing this trend: the social media campaigns that integrated a personal account in addition to the brand's social accounts produced the highest results. "People want to connect with people, not a logo," Krispin said.

Following a mix of instincts and data, Krispin began testing and experimenting with social media strategies that leverage the influence and credibility of individuals rather than just a company's brand.

"With the rise of thought leadership and the importance of building an executive presence online, it became clear that the more we tapped into an individual's expertise – their stories, perspectives, and experience – the faster we saw audience growth, engagement, and brand loyalty increase.

"As we enter into a new era of AI, deep fakes, and feeling overwhelmed by the options that are available to us online, the more we're seeing people crave real, authentic human connection with leaders they know and trust. This isn't a trend that's going away – it's the future of social media," Krispin said.

Cause Fokus was also honored as one of DC's Top 10 Best New Advertising Startup Revolutionizing the US Market by BestStartUp.com in January 2024.

Since its founding in 2022, Cause Fokus has helped hundreds of leaders in the social impact sector build their online presence, amplify their voices, and elevate their impact in the communities they serve.

For more information about Cause Fokus and its mission, visit causefokus.com or connect with Brynne on LinkedIn.

About Cause Fokus

Cause Fokus is a social media agency focused on helping mission-driven leaders and organizations build their thought leadership and executive presence online. By offering strategic content, community management, and consulting, Cause Fokus helps leaders turn their passive social media audiences into loyal advocates.

