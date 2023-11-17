Maryland Winery has Sustainability at the Forefront of 2023 Vintages

"We must do everything we can to protect our most valuable resource - the earth itself." - Melissa Aellen, Director of Winery Operations, Linganore Winecellars Post this

To reduce their investment in coal sourced energy, Linganore began buying wind power in 2011 and then installed a sun-tracking solar panel connected to two electric vehicle chargers the following year. But their interest in alternative energy did not stop there. After installing a new warehouse with a purposefully built large south facing roof and identifying fields unsuitable for planting, Linganore installed 720 solar panels in early 2022 which now produce enough energy to fully power the winery and then some. Since then, the system has produced over 600 megawatts – which is equivalent to over the energy used to power an electric vehicle for over 2.2 million miles.

The third generation of Aellens are hard at work forming their base for taking the winery into the future, continuing and expanding sustainability efforts into 2024. One such improvement will be moving toward completely electric tractors and field equipment, powered by energy produced by the property's solar panels.

"Everyone hears about climate change in the news, but I argue that it is most commonly seen by and impacts those who work with the land," says Melissa Aellen, third generation and Director of Winery Operations. "We can grow grapes here now that my family could not grow 30 years ago because our climate has changed significantly with hotter summers and milder winters. We must do everything we can to protect our most valuable resource - the earth itself."

In 2022, Linganore Winecellars set out on a new initiative to recycle the plastic stretch wrap used to safely move finished wines and other goods. Now collected and transported to a local drop off site, the stretch wrap, along with other standard non-recyclable plastics, is used in the NexTrex program by Trex to create their sustainable decking. Linganore's efforts divert about 42 yards of plastic from the landfill annually.

Linganore Winecellars is proud to have reduced their impact on the environment while still producing great wines. Come visit the Maryland winery and see how they are reducing their impact on the earth!

