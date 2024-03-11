Maryland's Oldest Operating Ghost Tour Celebrates 25th Anniversary

"This year is our 25th anniversary introducing the living to the dead. Thousands of people have taken the tour and many keep coming back year after year for new stories, updates and encounters", states Ron Angleberger, historian and tour director. Post this

Ron Angleberger, historian and tour director, explains his passion for the paranormal. "Frederick is a perfect venue for ghosts. The city is over 279-years-old, has countless stately and historic old homes, a Civil War battle-field, and a past, that at times, was very turbulent and violent. Making Frederick, unequivocally, and without doubt, one of the most haunted cities in the nation, and I am proud to say, the most haunted city in the state of Maryland."

"This year is our 25th anniversary introducing the living to the dead. Thousands of people have taken the tour and many keep coming back year after year for new stories, updates and encounters. It's such a unique experience, a combination of Frederick's rich history infused with some of the most bizarre stories that you will ever hear. Everyone walks away with a better understanding about Frederick's past and how that past continues to resonate today."

Frederick residents and tourists alike who take the tour also contribute to the business district as well, providing much welcomed revenue to the various shops, restaurants and other venues. That's a win-win for everyone.

Historic District Ghost Tours are offered select Weekends, April through December. Tours meet in front of Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery, 124 North Market Street. Tours are approximately 90-minutes and leisurely cover 1.2 miles. Discount coupon for Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery, the official sponsor of the tours, provided with each purchased ticket. Reservations highly recommended, group size is limited.

For reservations, or additional information on Maryland Heritage Tours additional tour options, including the Mount Olivet Cemetery, "History & Mystery Tour," please visit http://www.marylandghosttours.com.

Media Contact

Ron Angleberger, Maryland Heritage Tours, 301-668-8922, [email protected], https://marylandghosttours.com/

SOURCE Maryland Heritage Tours