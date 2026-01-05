Maryman Celebrates 25 Years of Leadership in Digital Forensics and Cyber Investigations

Reaching 25 years is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to our unwavering commitment to integrity, responsiveness, and delivering answers when they matter most. Post this

The firm's multidisciplinary team brings more than 100 years of combined experience, spanning federal law enforcement, intelligence services, industry, and academia.

"When we founded Maryman in 2001, digital evidence was still emerging as a discipline," said Brad Maryman, Founder & CEO. "Today, digital evidence touches nearly every investigation, dispute, and cyber incident. Reaching 25 years is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to our unwavering commitment to integrity, responsiveness, and delivering answers when they matter most."

Maryman's experts have been qualified as digital forensic experts in local, state, federal, and international courts, reinforcing the firm's reputation for court-ready analysis and investigative excellence. Over the years, the firm has evolved alongside the rapid expansion of digital evidence, addressing matters involving cyber intrusions, ransomware, fraud, intellectual property theft, and emerging technologies.

The firm's technical leadership is further strengthened by Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., President & Chief Forensic Examiner, whose expertise has advanced forensic methodologies in complex and emerging cyber matters.

"The pace of change in digital investigations has never been faster," said Kimberly A. Pease, Vice President, Chief Operations Officer & CISO. "Our 25th anniversary is not only a reflection on where we've been, but a commitment to what comes next."

Founded in 2001, Maryman is a Los Angeles-based professional services firm providing digital forensics, incident response, and cybersecurity services nationwide, with local response and global reach. Learn more at maryman.com.

