MARZ VFX Merges With Vitamin VFX for Global Excellence; Spins Out MARZ AI

Yash Gowda, the founder and CEO of Vitamin VFX and the long-serving Head of 2D at MARZ, has played a pivotal role in facilitating this merger, leveraging his unique position at the helm of both entities. His leadership and vision have been crucial in aligning the two studios' complementary strengths. In recognition of his substantial contributions and leadership in this initiative, Gowda has been promoted to Partner and Global Head of Visual Effects at MARZ VFX. Under his guidance, MARZ VFX is set to deliver continued excellence and creativity.

Looking Ahead for MARZ VFX: Continued Creative Excellence

Since its inception six years ago, MARZ has built a reputation for delivering some of the most iconic creatures and characters on the big and small screen on more than 150 projects, including Alphie for "The Creator", Thing for "Wednesday", Moon Knight for "Moon Knight", Looking Glass for "Watchmen", Vision for "WandaVision" and more recently, and Cassie Lang for "Ant Man: Quantumania". Looking ahead, MARZ VFX will continue to work on productions that require a combination of world-class creative and efficiency.

"Bringing together Vitamin VFX with MARZ under the MARZ VFX banner is a defining moment in our journey," said Gowda. "This merger allows us to integrate MARZ's technological expertise with our mutual commitment to artistic quality, creating a VFX powerhouse. It positions us uniquely to address the growing demands of Hollywood with unmatched creativity and technical strength, setting new benchmarks for what's possible in visual storytelling."

"Our commitment to excellence in VFX remains unwavering and with this global team expansion, we've established ourselves as a powerhouse with the ability to offer even more comprehensive and efficient solutions to our clients," says Jonathan Bronfman, CEO of MARZ.

Founded in August 2018, Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ) is an Emmy-nominated VFX studio and AI technology start-up. The company is on a mission to help democratize VFX using automated AI solutions. With its first two AI-driven solutions, Vanity AI™ and LipDub AI™, and its world-class roster of clients – including Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Apple, Amazon Prime, HBO, Warner Bros, Showtime, Hulu, Paramount, CBS, and NBC Universal – MARZ continues to shape the future of visual effects and AI-driven creativity. For additional information, visit marzvfx.com.

