Mashgin to Integrate Its AI Self-Checkout System with Verifone Commander

"Our goal is to enable as many retailers as possible to cut lines and empower their staff by adding a convenient self-checkout option," said Jack Hogan, SVP of Partnerships at Mashgin. "The integration with Verifone's industry-leading Commander system will make Mashgin an attractive option for tens of thousands of convenience retailers in the U.S. and abroad."

Mashgin's footprint is growing quickly, and its kiosks are currently deployed at more than 4,000 locations all over the U.S., including convenience stores, corporate cafeterias, airports, and two-thirds of major league sports stadiums. Mashgin kiosks utilize AI and computer vision to identify food and goods with 99.9% accuracy and ring them up simultaneously. Customers simply place their items on the Mashgin kiosk tray and are instantly ready to pay – without the need to find and scan barcodes.

"The integration of Mashgin and Verifone will unlock rapid checkout speeds where customers and POS systems meet," said James Hervey, Head of Petro at Verifone. "Our goal is to be the preferred transaction engine for convenience store customers. The integration with Mashgin will show the power of harnessing Commander's connectivity with innovative partners."

Mashgin is proven to increase customer throughput by 300% and offer up to 400% faster transactions than a typical cashier, with times averaging between 10 and 15 seconds. The results are shorter lines, more sales and happier customers. Convenience stores using Mashgin process up to 80% of in-store transactions via its AI-powered self-checkout kiosks. Retailers who want to deploy Mashgin benefit from lower capital expenditures and implementation times of a few days – while other vendors typically need months.

Verifone and Mashgin will showcase their solutions at the Verifone Customer Forum in St Pete Beach, Florida from May 21 to May 23, 2024.

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional points-of-sale. There's no need to look for and scan bar codes; customers simply place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on Twitter and LinkedIn or learn more at mashgin.com.

About Verifone

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world's best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels. Learn more at Verifone.com.

Media Contact

Michael Held-Hernandez, Mashgin

