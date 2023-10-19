Mashup Media Adds to Its Growing Portfolio With Launch of New Brand: GI Oncology Now

Fast-growing publisher of health care-focused platforms launches website dedicated to covering the latest news and advancements in cancers of the gastrointestinal tract

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashup Media, LLC, publisher of premier health care-focused platforms, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand, GI Oncology Now, dedicated to curating cutting-edge research, clinical trials, conference coverage, and more, highlighting the important advancements in treatments and technologies for gastrointestinal (GI) tract cancers.

GI cancers account for more than a quarter of cancer diagnoses globally and 35% of all cancer-related deaths, making them an essential area of focus in the oncology space. GI Oncology Now delivers critical information to support oncologists, gastroenterologists, and other health care professionals, offering the latest study data, treatment innovations, and research breakthroughs related to colorectal, gastric, liver, pancreatic, and esophageal cancers.

The brand is led by a team of experienced editors who curate relevant and authoritative content, with guidance and input from health care leaders in the field. New content is added daily on topics including:

Late-breaking research on therapies and treatment modalities

Comprehensive coverage of conferences relevant to GI cancers

Commentary and insights from expert physicians, investigators, and educators

Features and interviews with key opinion leaders and decision makers

And more

GI Oncology Now joins a growing list of Mashup Media brands—GU Oncology Now, Blood Cancers Today, Cancer Nursing Today, DocWire News, MashupMD, and Urban Health Today—that provide the engaging, ethical, and informative content health care professionals need to enhance their professional capabilities and support positive patient outcomes.

"Mashup Media believes in disseminating news in a detailed and compelling way, offering an invaluable resource for providers across the health care spectrum," said JC Landry, CEO of Mashup Media. "The launch of GI Oncology Now represents another step in our mission to create authoritative brands that health care professionals can trust. We are proud and excited to see this brand come to fruition, and we are confident the platform will be a game-changer in the GI oncology space."

Learn more about GI Oncology Now.

About Mashup Media, LLC

Mashup Media, LLC, based in Manalapan, N.J., is a multimedia publishing company passionate about providing health care professionals with a platform to further publicize their work. Driven by data and analytics, Mashup Media produces cutting-edge products that deliver content from trusted sources and industry thought leadership. To learn more, visit mashupmediallc.com.

Media Contact

Kerrie Keegan, Mashup Media, 1 646-894-2833, [email protected], Mashup Media

SOURCE Mashup Media