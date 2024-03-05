Mashup Media Launches First Live Conference in Hematologic Oncology Space

Hem/Oncs Will Gather in Chicago on May 3 for Innovative Live Event

MANALAPAN, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashup Media, LLC, in partnership with Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, is excited to announce its first live conference in the hematologic oncology space. This exclusive small-format event will take place in Chicago, Ill., May 3 and 4, gathering leading experts in hematologic oncology to tackle important "Unanswered Questions" in the field.

Building on the success of The HemOnc Pulse, Mashup Media's proprietary podcast presented by Blood Cancers Today, The HemOnc Pulse Live will expand the podcast into this new experiential format. The meeting will deliver high-quality content via conversations moderated by Nabhan, who will be joined by key opinion leaders focused on all areas impacting malignant hematology: myeloma, leukemia, lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms and more.

"We're witnessing an explosion of novel agent approvals, but questions about how best to treat various hematologic malignancies remain front and center," says Nabhan. "This meeting is focused on addressing those unanswered questions—posed by the researchers who are trying to resolve them—through discussion and spirited debate with our peers. There is no more important topic than this."

The event will comprise faculty members, local community physicians, fellows and industry partners. Faculty members will include:

Michael Bishop , MD, University of Chicago

, MD, Naval Daver, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center Andrew Evens , DO, MBA, MSc, Rutgers Cancer Institute

, DO, MBA, MSc, Rutgers Cancer Institute Rafael Fonseca , MD, Mayo Clinic

, MD, Mayo Clinic Aaron Goodman , MD, University of California, San Diego

, MD, Mehdi Hamadani , MD, Medical College of Wisconsin

, MD, Elias Jabbour , MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center Caron Jacobson , MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Rami Komrokji, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center

Sanam Loghavi , MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center Ruben Mesa , MD, Atrium Health

, MD, Atrium Health Joseph Mikhael , MD, Translational Genomics Research Institute

, MD, Translational Genomics Research Institute Grzegorz Nowakowski , MD, Mayo Clinic

, MD, Mayo Clinic Olatoyosi Odenike, MD, University of Chicago

Naveen Pemmaraju , MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center Barbara Pro , MD, Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MD, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center S. Vincent Rajkumar , MD, Mayo Clinic

, MD, Mayo Clinic Mikkael Sekeres , MD, University of Miami

, MD, Mazyar Shadman , MD, MPH, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

, MD, MPH, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Jamile Shammo , MD, Northwestern Medicine

, MD, Northwestern Medicine Alan Skarbnik , MD, Novant Health

, MD, Novant Health Wendy Stock , MD, University of Chicago

, MD, Meghan Thompson , MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Saad Usmani , MD, MBA, FACP, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, MD, MBA, FACP, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Sangeetha Venugopal , MD, MS, University of Miami

, MD, MS, Jane Winter , MD, Northwestern Medicine

, MD, Northwestern Medicine Amer Zeidan , MD, Yale School of Medicine

Another novel feature of this meeting is a breakout panel session for invited fellows of select faculty members who will offer up-and-coming insights into the future of hematologic oncology research and care.

"This meeting represents a major leap forward for our business, transforming the success of The HemOnc Pulse podcast into a live experience. We're eager to facilitate these crucial collaborations and support advancement in this specialty," says Courtney Leonard, Mashup Media's chief business officer.

Following the meeting, select sessions will be released as The HemOnc Pulse podcast episodes, and video interviews and panel conversations will be available for viewing on the Blood Cancers Today website.

For more information about The HemOnc Pulse, listen here: https://bloodcancerstoday.com/page/the-hemonc-pulse.

About Mashup Media, LLC

Mashup Media, based in Manalapan, N.J., is a multimedia publishing company passionate about providing health care professionals with a platform to further publicize their work. Driven by data and analytics, Mashup Media produces cutting-edge products that deliver content from trusted sources and industry thought leadership. To learn more, visit mashupmediallc.com.

About The HemOnc Pulse

The HemOnc Pulse podcast gathers the best minds in the field of hematologic oncology to discuss clinically impactful news and topics. Moderated by Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, the podcast features news related to leukemia, myeloma, lymphoma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, myelodysplastic syndromes and cellular therapies. New episodes are released biweekly. Listen where you find podcasts and on bloodcancerstoday.com.

About Blood Cancers Today

Blood Cancers Today is a web, email, and print platform that provides hematologists and oncologists with news, education, and information relevant to their patients and practices, with insight from experts in the field, on topics such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and other hematologic malignancies. Learn more at bloodcancerstoday.com.

