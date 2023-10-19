Mashup Media Launches New Hematology-Focused Brand, Heme Today

Innovative publisher of health care-focused platforms launches website dedicated to covering the latest news and advancements in blood disorders

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashup Media, LLC, fast-growing publisher of premier health care-focused platforms, is proud to announce the launch of Heme Today, a brand dedicated to delivering critical content related to blood disorders, including comprehensive coverage of cutting-edge research, the latest clinical trials, regulatory updates, and more.

Each year, millions of people worldwide are diagnosed with hematologic diseases, which have a negative effect on overall health. Covering these conditions is paramount, and Heme Today helps meet that need by publishing the latest news and advancements in the industry, ensuring health care providers have the information they need to optimize how they care for and educate their patients.

Heme Today joins Mashup Media's portfolio, including Blood Cancers Today, that covers hematologic malignancies like leukemia. Heme Today will complement that site by focusing on blood diseases, such as anemia, hemophilia, sickle cell disease, von Willebrand disease, thrombotic and immune thrombocytopenic purpura, and more.

Heme Today is led by a team of experienced editors who curate timely, compelling, and well-researched written, video, and social media content. The brand, which also boasts a team of physician contributors and consultants, covers a range of topics, including:

Late-breaking research on therapies, devices, and clinical trials

Comprehensive coverage of conferences relevant to hematologic diseases

Commentary and insights from physicians, investigators, and educators

Feature articles and interviews with key opinion leaders and medical influencers

Heme Today joins a growing list of Mashup Media brands in addition to Blood Cancers Today—GU Oncology Now, DocWire News, Cancer Nursing Today, MashupMD, and Urban Health Today—that provide the engaging and educational content health care professionals rely on to enhance their capabilities and support positive patient outcomes.

"At Mashup Media, we believe our content keeps physicians informed and offers real-time thoughts and reactions from the health care providers who support patient care," said JC Landry, CEO of Mashup Media. "Our suite of brands leads important conversations in the industry and provides information that resonates with our audience. The launch of Heme Today represents another step in our evolution and helps further solidify our mission to be a news source that health care professionals can trust."

