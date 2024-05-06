Mashup Media, The Oncology Brothers Unveil Advancements in Oncology Live Event in Chicago

Innovative, Panel-Based Meeting Delivers Practicing-Changing Oncology Discussions

MANALAPAN, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashup Media, LLC, in partnership with esteemed oncologists Rahul Gosain, MD, MBA, and Rohit Gosain, MD, collectively known as The Oncology Brothers, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive live event, "Advancements in Oncology: Today's Data for Tomorrow's Practice." This immersive occasion is set to take place on June 1 at theWit Chicago and will focus on the latest breakthroughs in four pivotal areas of oncology: genitourinary (GU), gastrointestinal (GI), breast, and lung cancers.

The event builds upon the success of The Oncology Brothers' dedicated work to keep community oncologists up to date and their collaboration with Mashup Media, a publisher of premier health care-focused platforms. It promises a unique, interactive experience featuring dynamic discussions led by The Oncology Brothers, who will be joined by one expert panelist in each of the four disease states, focusing on practical applications of key data that inform the standard of care.

The meeting format will include approximately two hours of engaging content, broken up into 25-minute conversations followed by five minutes for audience questions. This innovative format facilitates the immediate dissemination of crucial data, effectively bridging the gap between research and practice in oncology, particularly for community oncologists attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Confirmed distinguished panelists include:

Cathy Eng , MD, FACP, FASCO, the David H. Johnson Endowed Chair in Surgical and Medical Oncology and a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, specializing in GI cancer

Margaret E. Gatti-Mays, MD, MPH, section chief and an associate professor at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, specializing in breast cancer

Rami Manochakian, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, focusing on lung cancer

Karine Tawagi, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago , specializing in GU cancer

"Advancements in Oncology promises to enhance the already vast knowledge base of community oncologists," commented Dr. Rahul Gosain, medical director at the Wilmot Cancer Institute, director of Wilmot Cancer Institute Regional Infusion Services, and co-host of the event. "As cancer research evolves at a lightspeed pace, it is critical to remain abreast of the latest innovations and breakthroughs happening every day in our specialty. This one-of-a-kind event offers members of the oncology space an experience they won't soon forget."

Dr. Rohit Gosain, medical director, Hematology/Oncology, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Southtowns, Buffalo, N.Y., added, "Attendees can anticipate both education and fun at Advancements in Oncology. The combination of our compelling format and relevant data submitted by some of the brightest minds in oncology will ensure that participants walk away from the meeting possessing sharpened tools to enable them to elevate their patient care to a new level. Additionally, this can't-miss occasion reinforces the goal of The Oncology Brothers to provide unique views on practice-changing oncology news and developments."

The meeting will be closed to video and audio recordings to ensure full concentration on the data and discussions, but it will be followed by comprehensive written coverage available across Mashup Media-owned platforms, including DocWire News, GU Oncology Now, GI Oncology Now, Lung Cancers Today, and MashupMD. Additionally, exclusive postpanel reactionary videos will feature further insights and reflections from each expert panel member.

"This meeting will be pivotal for all community oncologists seeking to distill vast amounts of ASCO data into actionable insights for their daily practice," stated Courtney Leonard, chief business officer at Mashup Media. "We are eager to welcome a diverse range of attendees and benefit from the expertise of Drs. Rahul and Rohit Gosain and other key panelists."

While the event is invitation-only and primarily targets community oncologists, interested participants can contact Mashup Media for consideration at [email protected].

About Mashup Media, LLC

Mashup Media, based in Manalapan, N.J., is a multimedia publishing company passionate about providing health care professionals with a platform to further publicize their work. Driven by data and analytics, Mashup Media produces cutting-edge products that deliver content from trusted sources and industry thought leadership. To learn more, visit mashupmediallc.com.

About The Oncology Brothers

Rahul Gosain, MD, MBA, and Rohit Gosain, MD, are collectively known as The Oncology Brothers. They hold board certifications in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. Functioning as generalists in the community setting, their mission is to bridge the gap between the community and academia by providing key insights and succinct conference updates, discussing practice-changing data, and reiterating the standard of care.

