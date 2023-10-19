Mashup Media, The Uromigos to Hold Second Annual Live Event in GU Oncology Space

Experts in genitourinary cancers will gather Nov. 3-4 in Nashville for an intimate and innovative experience

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashup Media, LLC, in partnership with Drs. Thomas Powles and Brian Rini of The Uromigos, is excited to prepare for the second annual Uromigos Live & Unplugged. This year's meeting will take place at the Virgin Hotels in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 3-4, and will once again gather the best minds in genitourinary oncology to discuss clinically impactful topics.

Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2022, as well as The Uromigos' long-running weekly podcast and dedicated partnership with Mashup Media's leading property, GU Oncology Now, this meeting will continue to extend their effective platform to a live format.

Uromigos Live & Unplugged will deliver high-quality content via conversations moderated by The Uromigos founders, Powles and Rini. They will be joined by key opinion leaders focusing on the fields of bladder, prostate and renal cancer. The slate of exciting speakers has been announced.

Unlike traditional conferences, which rely on slides and didactic lectures, Uromigos Live & Unplugged will use interactive engagement tactics to foster deeper and more meaningful interactions with leading experts. "We'll cover a variety of topics, including the latest updates around novel drugs and treatment approaches, critical analysis and visions for the future. Practice-impacting data from ASCO and ESMO will also be discussed," said Rini, co-host of the meeting.

The innovative format will result in robust discourse and valuable insights into key clinical data on genitourinary malignancies. "Last year, we established a new model for academic interaction and learning, featuring debate and discussion of the most important topics," added co-host Powles. "We plan to continue that innovation in 2023." He noted that this year's agenda will include the inaugural Uromigos Cup, an engaging game show-style round following each panel session.

"The 2022 meeting was a huge success, and we're excited to build on that success and continue to uphold our mission to provide platforms for physicians to share their data and insights," said Courtney Leonard, Chief Business Officer at Mashup Media. "We're also looking forward to including junior faculty at this year's event and hearing commentary from a wide range of experts," Leonard added.

Uromigos Live & Unplugged will comprise faculty members, local community doctors, invited oncologists, patients, and industry partners. While the event is invitation only, the expert panels will be livestreamed. Visit GU Oncology Now for livestream details, updates from the meeting, and more discussions from The Uromigos.

About Mashup Media, LLC

Mashup Media, based in Manalapan, N.J., is a multimedia publishing company passionate about providing health care professionals with a platform to further publicize their work. Driven by data and analytics, Mashup Media produces cutting-edge products that deliver content from trusted sources and industry thought leadership. To learn more, visit mashupmediallc.com.

About The Uromigos

Drs. Brian Rini and Thomas Powles are international thought leaders in genitourinary oncology. Each episode of their podcast delves into the latest data and clinical news relevant to the care of genitourinary oncology patients. Join them for fascinating discussions with leading experts from around the world on these topics and more.

About GU Oncology Now

GU Oncology Now is a robust platform that delivers current genitourinary oncology-specific news, with the goal of informing oncology decisions and improving patient outcomes. The website highlights essential clinical content, providing health care professionals with the opportunity to evaluate the latest clinical trials, cutting-edge research and case studies. Other key features include conference coverage, roundtable discussions and access to The Uromigos podcast. In addition to its powerful website, GU Oncology Now leverages email and social media to highlight the best insights from key opinion leaders in the field.

