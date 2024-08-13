Mashup Media, The Uromigos to Hold Third Annual Live Event in the GU Oncology Space

For the third year in a row, genitourinary cancer experts will gather in Nashville for an intimate, innovative event

MANALAPAN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashup Media, LLC, in partnership with The Uromigos—Drs. Thomas Powles and Brian Rini—is thrilled to announce the third annual Uromigos Live & Unplugged event, taking place Sept. 27-28 at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tenn. The best minds in genitourinary oncology will gather to discuss clinically impactful topics.

Building on the success of the first two live events, as well as The Uromigos' long-running weekly podcast and dedicated partnership with Mashup Media's leading property, GU Oncology Now, this meeting extends the reach of their platform with a live format.

Uromigos Live & Unplugged will deliver high-quality content via conversations moderated by The Uromigos founders, Powles and Rini. They will be joined by key opinion leaders focusing on the fields of bladder, prostate and renal cancer.

Unlike traditional conferences, which rely on slides and lectures, Uromigos Live & Unplugged will use interactive engagement tactics to promote deep and meaningful interactions with experts.

"We'll cover a range of important topics, including the latest updates around novel drugs and practice-changing treatment approaches, critical analysis and visions for the future," said Rini, co-host of the meeting. The innovative format will encourage robust discourse and produce valuable insights into data on genitourinary malignancies.

"For the last two years, our model for academic interaction and learning has fostered important debate around key topics," added co-host Powles. "We plan to continue that innovation in 2024." He noted that this year's agenda will again include the popular Uromigos Cup, an engaging game show-style round following each panel session, as well as the Rising Stars session, which highlights junior faculty.

"Uromigos Live & Unplugged was a huge success in 2022 and 2023, and we're excited to build on that success and uphold our mission to provide platforms for physicians to share their insights," said Joe Palumbo, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Mashup Media. "This is a powerful opportunity to discuss the data in person and hear commentary from a wide range of experts," Palumbo added.

Uromigos Live & Unplugged will feature local community doctors, invited oncologists, patients, and industry partners. Esteemed faculty members will include Drs. Laurence Albiges, Andrea Apolo, Toni Choueiri, Tanya Dorff, Matthew Galsky, Petros Grivas, Shilpa Gupta, Hans Hammers, David McDermott, Rana McKay, Michael Morris, Jonathan Rosenberg, Kala Sridhar, Cristina Suarez-Rodriguez, and Tian Zhang.

Visit GU Oncology Now for meeting updates and more discussions from The Uromigos.

