Mashup Media to Partner With AUC3 for the First-Ever Consensus Meeting on Kidney, Bladder Cancer Management

Tremendous progress has been made in the treatment of patients with urologic cancers, but experts believe critical questions remain that are unable to be answered by robust prospective clinical trials. AUC3 aims to address this scarcity of information. Post this

Tremendous progress has been made in the treatment of patients with urologic cancers, but experts believe critical questions remain that are unable to be answered by robust prospective clinical trials. AUC3 aims to address this scarcity of information.

Before the meeting, a hand-selected panel of international experts will work with the conference directors to develop the consensus questions using an iterative process. During the event, the expert panel will present available data, then debate and vote on each consensus question.

The meeting format will foster a comprehensive knowledge exchange to define consensus guidelines that will better frame discussions between patients with kidney and bladder cancer and their physicians.

AUC3 follows a host of successful Mashup Media-driven events, including Uromigos Live & Unplugged, The HemeOnc Pulse Live and Advancements in Oncology: Today's Data for Tomorrow's Practice.

"We are excited to partner with AUC3 to create a long overdue platform in the bladder and kidney cancer space that will have a powerful impact on practicing clinicians," said Joe Palumbo, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Mashup Media. "Producing innovative events and providing opportunities to stimulate real-world health care outcomes is a trademark of our organization," he added.

AUC3 will feature high-quality, interactive conversations with key opinion leaders, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, urologists, radiologists, pathologists, scientists, investigators, support staff and patient advocates.

Stay tuned to GU Oncology Now for meeting updates.

About Mashup Media, LLC

Based in Manalapan, N.J., Mashup Media is a multimedia publishing company passionate about providing health care professionals with a platform to further publicize their work. Driven by data and analytics, Mashup Media produces cutting-edge products that deliver content from trusted sources and industry thought leadership. To learn more, visit mashupmediallc.com.

About GU Oncology Now

GU Oncology Now is a robust platform that delivers current genitourinary oncology-specific news, with the goal of informing oncology decisions and improving patient outcomes. The website highlights essential clinical content, providing health care professionals with the opportunity to evaluate the latest clinical trials, research and case studies. Other key features include conference coverage, roundtable discussions and access to industry podcasts. In addition to its powerful website, GU Oncology Now leverages email and social media to highlight the best insights from key opinion leaders in the field.

Media Contact

Claire Nowak-Foltz, Mashup Media, 1 2624241334, [email protected]

SOURCE Mashup Media