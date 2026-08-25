Mason & Morse Ranch Company Welcomes Frank NeVille to Its Ranch Real Estate Team Serving Wyoming and Arizona

I have always believed the best relationships in the ranch business are built on trust and an understanding of what the client is trying to accomplish. Post this

"Frank represents exactly the kind of land professional we want representing Mason & Morse Ranch Company and our clients," said Bart Miller, ALC, Managing Broker and Partner of Mason & Morse Ranch Company. "He understands ranch property because he has lived it. His background in ranching, livestock, horses, hunting and Wyoming's rural communities gives him a perspective that cannot be learned solely through real estate transactions. Frank understands that when someone buys or sells a ranch, they are often making a decision involving their livelihood, investment and family legacy."

NeVille's connection to agriculture and the Western lifestyle extends well beyond real estate. Growing up around livestock and horses provided him with firsthand experience in land stewardship and livestock management and an understanding of the characteristics that make ranch land both functional and valuable.

From 2010 through 2016, NeVille facilitated sponsorships for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association athletes while working with Atascosa Dodge in Pleasanton, Texas. After returning to his family ranch in Wyoming, he served from 2016 through 2021 as a field representative for an organization representing independent businesses.

In that position, NeVille was responsible for more than half of Wyoming's counties and worked with independent business owners, ranchers and rural communities across the state. The experience broadened his understanding of the economic and business issues affecting agriculture, ranching and small communities throughout Wyoming.

"I grew up understanding that a ranch is much more than a piece of real estate," said Frank NeVille, Broker Associate with Mason & Morse Ranch Company. "Land has to work for the people who own it, whether their goals involve livestock, horses, hunting, recreation, investment or building a legacy for the next generation. I want my clients to have someone on their side who understands those considerations from firsthand experience. Joining Mason & Morse Ranch Company gives me the opportunity to combine that background with a company that shares the same respect for land and the people who make their living from it."

An avid hunter and team roper, NeVille has remained closely connected to the outdoor traditions and working culture of the West. His experience provides practical insight into cattle ranches, hunting properties, recreational land, horse and equestrian properties, grazing resources and rural land investments.

For buyers, that experience can help identify whether a property is truly suited to its intended use. For sellers, it provides a practical foundation for understanding and communicating the operational, recreational and lifestyle characteristics that distinguish a ranch or rural property in the marketplace.

"Successful ranch brokerage requires more than knowing acreage, improvements and a sales price," Miller said. "Water, grazing, access, livestock infrastructure, wildlife, recreation and the long-term objectives of the landowner all influence a property. Frank can have those conversations authentically because he understands the land from the owner's side of the fence. Mason & Morse Ranch Company knows what drives value on the ground."

NeVille will work with buyers and sellers of ranch and recreational properties in Wyoming and Arizona, extending Mason & Morse Ranch Company's ability to serve landowners and buyers across two important Western ranch real estate markets.

His addition reflects the company's Live It to Know It® philosophy—the belief that effective ranch and land brokerage is strengthened by firsthand knowledge of agriculture, ranching, water, wildlife, recreation and land stewardship.

"I have always believed the best relationships in the ranch business are built on trust and an understanding of what the client is trying to accomplish," NeVille said. "Sometimes that means helping a family market a ranch they have spent generations building. Other times it means helping a buyer find the place where they want to raise livestock, hunt, run horses or build their own family legacy. Those are important decisions, and I'm proud to be doing that work with Mason & Morse Ranch Company."

About Frank NeVille

Frank NeVille is a Broker Associate with Mason & Morse Ranch Company serving buyers and sellers in Wyoming and Arizona. Based in Kaycee, Wyoming, NeVille was raised on his family's 120-year-old Wyoming ranch and brings firsthand experience in ranching, livestock management, horses, hunting and land stewardship to his real estate practice.

His professional background also includes working with PRCA rodeo athletes and representing independent businesses and ranchers throughout more than half of Wyoming's counties. An avid hunter and team roper, NeVille specializes in helping clients evaluate and market working ranches, recreational properties, hunting land, equestrian properties and other rural land investments.

Learn more about Frank NeVille at Ranchland.com/all-brokers/frank-neville.

About Mason & Morse Ranch Company

Mason & Morse Ranch Company is a specialized ranch, farm and recreational land brokerage serving buyers and sellers of premier rural properties across the United States and American West. With roots dating to 1961, the company specializes in the marketing and sale of ranches, farms, recreational land, sporting properties, agricultural land, legacy ranches and other significant rural properties.

Mason & Morse Ranch Company has marketed more than $2 billion in land and has helped clients buy and sell more than 1.2 million acres. The company maintains licensed brokerage coverage across key U.S. land markets and is supported by a network of specialized land brokers with firsthand experience in ranching, agriculture, recreation, conservation and land stewardship.

Guided by its Live It to Know It® philosophy, Mason & Morse Ranch Company combines land brokerage expertise, national marketing reach and practical knowledge of the operational and recreational characteristics that influence rural property value.

For more information about Mason & Morse Ranch Company, visit Ranchland.com.

Media Contact

Barton Miller, Mason & Morse Ranch Company, 1 9703096373, [email protected], Mason & Morse Ranch Company

SOURCE Mason & Morse Ranch Company