Mass-directed Fraction Collection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

However, with its many advantages, there are still many shortcomings when using UV detection that cannot be circumvented without using other more expensive detection methods. Tweet this

In this webinar, attendees will learn the basics of mass spectrometry and common mass spectrometry ionization techniques — electrospray ionization (ESI) and atmospheric pressure chemical ionization (APCI). They will also learn how mass spectrometry can increase efficiency and flexibility in developing chromatography workflows by allowing targeted purification and collection.

Join this webinar to gain insights on how mass spectrometry can supplement other detection methods such as UV detection in addition to being a viable alternative detection method.

Join experts from Gilson, Melanie Cathman, Test and Evaluation Manager; and Jordan Ho, PhD, Applications Specialist, for the live webinar on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10am PDT (1pm EDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mass-directed Fraction Collection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks