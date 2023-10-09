Mass-directed Fraction Collection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights on how mass spectrometry can supplement other detection methods such as UV detection in addition to being a viable alternative detection method. Attendees will learn the primary differences between electrospray ionization (ESI) and atmospheric pressure chemical ionization (APCI). The featured speakers will share how to implement targeted purification by adding mass spectrometry (MS) detection to your chromatography workflow.
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-performance liquid chromatography formerly high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) has been a staple in laboratory settings for decades for mixture separation and compound purification. Modular in design, an important part of the HPLC workflow is the use of an appropriate detector to monitor chemical compounds eluting off the HPLC system. Monitoring ultraviolet (UV) wavelength absorbance has been the traditional high performance liquid chromatography standard for detection due to its low cost and flexibility.
Typical UV detectors in today's market can monitor a wide range of wavelengths with high sensitivity. UV detection can also provide powerful quantitative rather than qualitative analysis with chemical standards. However, with its many advantages, there are still many shortcomings when using UV detection that cannot be circumvented without using other more expensive detection methods.
In this webinar, attendees will learn the basics of mass spectrometry and common mass spectrometry ionization techniques — electrospray ionization (ESI) and atmospheric pressure chemical ionization (APCI). They will also learn how mass spectrometry can increase efficiency and flexibility in developing chromatography workflows by allowing targeted purification and collection.
Join experts from Gilson, Melanie Cathman, Test and Evaluation Manager; and Jordan Ho, PhD, Applications Specialist, for the live webinar on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10am PDT (1pm EDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mass-directed Fraction Collection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography.
